City COVID-19 Update – State Lifts Regional Stay Home Order

State Lifts Regional Stay Home Order

State health officials ended the Regional Stay at Home Order, lifting the order for all regions statewide, including the San Diego region. Four-week projections on intensive care unit capacity are above 15% and the region may exit the order.

San Diego, and all counties statewide, will return to the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity. The majority of the counties are in the strictest, or purple tier. Tier updates are provided weekly on Tuesdays. Individual counties could choose to impose stricter rules.

The state’s public health officer said the surge has slowed and lives saved thanks to Californians who stayed home. While there are positive signs that the virus is spreading at a slower rate across the state, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.

Californians are urged to continue to wear masks when they leave their homes, maintain 6 feet of distance from others, wash their hands frequently, avoid gatherings and mixing with other households, follow all state and local health department guidance and get the vaccine.

County officials said that services and activities such as outdoor dining and personal services, such as nail salons, may resume immediately with required modifications, subject to any additional restrictions..

→ For more info, read full City Update here

What’s Open, What’s Closed

Coronado Vaccination Site Opens to 65-plus

The County of San Diego on Saturday expanded the category on who can receive the COVID-19 vaccine to include those aged 65 and up. The announcement affects the City/Sharp Coronado Hospital vaccination site at the Community Center.

The City site at 1845 Strand Way began accepting those who are 75 years or older seven days ago in addition to continuing to accept those in the Phase 1A category. An appointment is required and must be made using the County’s website.

→ For more info, read full City Update here

Demand High at Coronado’s COVID-19 Testing Site

Demand for the City’s convenient COVID-19 testing site at the Coronado Club Room and Boathouse remains high. So far, about 560 tests have been administered. The facility operates twice a week on Monday and Thursday. Appointments are being accepted for COVID-19 viral, rapid and antibody testing.

→ For more info, read full City Update here

