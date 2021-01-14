Thursday, January 14, 2021
Grant Program for Small Businesses Offered Through Coronado MainStreet

By Managing Editor

Coronado MainStreet is alerting Coronado business owners about a grant program for brick-and-mortar small businesses that operate in a Main Street America community.

As small businesses continue to weather the challenges of the pandemic, Main Street America has teamed up with Brother International on a grant program to provide support. The “At Your Side” Small Business Grant Program will provide funding to brick-and-mortar small businesses in designated Main Street districts as they work to adapt to COVID-19 and prepare for the next phases of reopening across the country, while also helping to revitalize and strengthen older and historic commercial corridors.

Applications will open at 9 am on Thursday, January 21 and continue to be accepted through Thursday, January 28 at 4:59 pm.

Grants of $5,000 to $10,000 will be awarded on a competitive basis. Applicants must operate in a brick-and-mortar storefront. It is recommended that prospective applicants review the grant eligibility criteria and application questions in advance of the open application period. Find the small business eligibility requirements, judging criteria, and a preview of the application here.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

