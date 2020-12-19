Artist Profile: Joel Ortiz, Photographer

Joel Ortega has lived in San Diego for almost half a century pursuing two careers… one teaching university courses on English as a Second Language, and the other as a photographer and video producer. As Brad Willis shares with us in this Artist Profile, water is Joel’s passion, especially sunsets and beach reflections. Joel also shoots landscapes, family portraits and weddings. You can see some of his work at Coronado’s Emerald C Gallery.

