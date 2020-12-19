Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Saturday, December 19, 2020

Artist Profile: Joel Ortiz, Photographer

By Brad Willis

Joel Ortega has lived in San Diego for almost half a century pursuing two careers… one teaching university courses on English as a Second Language, and the other as a photographer and video producer. As Brad Willis shares with us in this Artist Profile, water is Joel’s passion, especially sunsets and beach reflections. Joel also shoots landscapes, family portraits and weddings. You can see some of his work at Coronado’s Emerald C Gallery.

Watch more Coronado videos at coronadotimes.com/news/category/video/

Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

