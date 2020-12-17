Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Thursday, December 17, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
EntertainmentCommunityPeople

Local Musicians Spread Holiday Cheer During Lockdown; Virtual Concert to Benefit Coronado Schools Foundation

By Coronado Schools Foundation

Join Coronado Presents on Sunday, December 20th at 11am to celebrate the holidays with music and cheer from local musicians, all to benefit Coronado Schools Foundation. The event will stream live from Emerald C Gallery, allowing viewers to make special requests for holiday songs, along with messages to loved ones by texting MUSIC4KIDS to 91999 before Saturday at 5pm. It’s the perfect way to savor the holiday spirit safely with your family.

“I usually play the public piano for the holiday sing-along at the parade, but since there was no parade this year, I needed an outlet for all my holiday music,” said Mariah Gillespie, a local pianist and founder of Ms. Mariah’s Music. “I had all these Christmas songs in my fingers, and found myself playing in a studio every night to no audience. My original plan was to do a simple live charity concert, but luckily Coronado Presents offered to step in and now we have technology and additional performers.”

- Advertisement -

Mariah Gillespie will perform holiday favorites with other local performers.

The event features more than ten local performers, including Gillespie, Tricia Lynn, Robb Huff and more. Viewers are asked to text their holiday song requests and any dedications by Saturday at 5pm with a donation of any dollar amount. Whether it’s $1, $50, or $200, no donation is too small; all are appreciated.

- Advertisement -

Tricia Lynn is excited to play for the Coronado community.

Pilialoha Kilohana, who works with Coronado Presents, says she wanted to help bring cheer to the holiday season, while benefiting a worthy cause.

- Advertisement -

“My goal has been to allow local performers to play holiday songs that bring human spirit into our homes safely,” says Kilohana. “CSF is the musical heartbeat of our youth from very early on, and their programs help teach the love of music and appreciation to last their whole lives.”

Gillespie echoes this sentiment.

“Arts education is so important, especially now, and Coronado kids wouldn’t have access to the arts without CSF,” she said. “I hope this concert will bring some holiday cheer into people’s homes since we are unable to have live music.”

Be sure to tune in to the event this Sunday at 11am at CoronadoPresents.com, and request your favorite holiday tunes by Saturday at 5pm along with a message to your family and friends.

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Schools Foundationhttp://csfkids.org
Through community involvement and support, Coronado Schools Foundation raises and manages funds to provide exceptional learning experiences for all Coronado Unified School District students. Coronado Schools Foundation envisions a public school community that provides students an opportunity to learn, thrive and reach their highest potential today and into their future.

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Artist Profile: Lili Arenas (video)

Coronado resident Lili Arenas is a co-owner of the Villa Nueva Bakery in town, but her life passion is her art. Visual Storyteller Brad...
Read more
People

Cays Dog Park Sparks Joy through Impromptu Tree During Difficult Year

During a year filled with uncertainty and challenges, pandemics, lockdowns and social unrest, finding joy can be difficult. For local dog-owners, joy comes in...
Read more
People

Alex Valle: 15 Years of Service to Coronado Little League

Sports. For many, the games that we grow up playing as children help shape our lives and mold us as individuals. And for local...
Read more
Entertainment

Holiday Song & Message from Matt Heinecke (video)

Our Visual Storyteller Brad Willis invited four of Coronado’s most well-known minstrels to submit a holiday song and message to the community. In this...
Read more
People

Artist Profile & Holiday Message from Mark Ochenduszko, Landscape Photographer & Former City Manager

Mark Ochenduszko served as Coronado City Manager from 1999 to 2010. During his tenure the Community Center and new City Hall were built, our...
Read more
People

High School Students Invited to Enter Instrumental Music Competition

Coronado high school students in grades 9 through 12 are invited to participate in the 2021 Coronado Rotary Music Scholarship Competition. This is an opportunity...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

The Buzz Around Town: New Fundraiser from CSF Might Land on Your Lawn!

The busy bees over at the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) aren’t wasting any time making sure Coronado students have access to exceptional learning opportunities...
Read more
Education

CSF Telethon Deemed a Success as Coronado Generosity Shines Even During the Most Challenging Times

Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) held their annual CSF Telethon May 6th, raising more than $150,000 for Coronado schools. Even during these uncertain times, the...
Read more
Community News

Don’t Miss the 2020 CSF Telethon – Wednesday, May 6 Online

Don’t miss the opportunity to connect, support and honor the Coronado community and watch a memorable class of 2020 student tribute during the CSF...
Read more
Education

Coming Together to Support the Community ~ Meet the Hosts of Coronado’s 2020 CSF Telethon

Coronado students, teachers, staff and community members will join together, virtually, to host the 2020 Coronado Schools Foundation’s (CSF) Telethon May 6th. In a...
Read more
Community News

The Show Will Go On! CSF Telethon Rescheduled for May 6

The 33rd annual Coronado Schools Foundation Telethon, originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 18th, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 6th from 5-9 pm. As...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Schools Foundation Telethon Slated for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Coronado students and teachers will star in the 33rd annual Coronado Schools Foundation Telethon on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 5 to 9 pm...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.