Local Musicians Spread Holiday Cheer During Lockdown; Virtual Concert to Benefit Coronado Schools Foundation

Join Coronado Presents on Sunday, December 20th at 11am to celebrate the holidays with music and cheer from local musicians, all to benefit Coronado Schools Foundation. The event will stream live from Emerald C Gallery, allowing viewers to make special requests for holiday songs, along with messages to loved ones by texting MUSIC4KIDS to 91999 before Saturday at 5pm. It’s the perfect way to savor the holiday spirit safely with your family.

“I usually play the public piano for the holiday sing-along at the parade, but since there was no parade this year, I needed an outlet for all my holiday music,” said Mariah Gillespie, a local pianist and founder of Ms. Mariah’s Music. “I had all these Christmas songs in my fingers, and found myself playing in a studio every night to no audience. My original plan was to do a simple live charity concert, but luckily Coronado Presents offered to step in and now we have technology and additional performers.”

The event features more than ten local performers, including Gillespie, Tricia Lynn, Robb Huff and more. Viewers are asked to text their holiday song requests and any dedications by Saturday at 5pm with a donation of any dollar amount. Whether it’s $1, $50, or $200, no donation is too small; all are appreciated.

Pilialoha Kilohana, who works with Coronado Presents, says she wanted to help bring cheer to the holiday season, while benefiting a worthy cause.

“My goal has been to allow local performers to play holiday songs that bring human spirit into our homes safely,” says Kilohana. “CSF is the musical heartbeat of our youth from very early on, and their programs help teach the love of music and appreciation to last their whole lives.”

Gillespie echoes this sentiment.

“Arts education is so important, especially now, and Coronado kids wouldn’t have access to the arts without CSF,” she said. “I hope this concert will bring some holiday cheer into people’s homes since we are unable to have live music.”

Be sure to tune in to the event this Sunday at 11am at CoronadoPresents.com, and request your favorite holiday tunes by Saturday at 5pm along with a message to your family and friends.