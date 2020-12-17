Coronado Crime Report (December 5 through December 11)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Petty Theft on Orange Avenue
Suspect shoplifted. Total loss approximately $200.
Petty Theft on J Avenue
Victim reported items taken from unlocked vehicle. Total loss unknown.
Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Vandalism on Silver Strand Boulevard
Graffiti found on bench and wall.
Petty Theft on J Avenue
Victim reported items taken from unlocked vehicle. Total loss unknown.
Petty Theft on Montego Court
Victim reported bicycle stolen from garage.
Grand Theft on Alameda Boulevard
Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.
Burglary on C Avenue
Victim reported theft of items from garage.
Grand Theft on Orange Avenue
Suspect shoplifted alcohol. Total loss approximately $500.
Arrests:
12/5/2020: Corporal Injury Against a Minor – Felony on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
41 year old male
12/5/2020: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of 2nd Street
49 year old male
12/6/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street
26 year old female
12/7/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of D Avenue
37 year old male
12/7/2020: Possession of a Firearm With Knowledge of Restraint – Felony on 1400 block of Orange Avenue
20 year old male
12/7/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 200 block of 6th Street
24 year old male
12/8/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue
26 year old male
12/8/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 500 block of 4th Street
19 year old female
12/9/2020: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony at Naval Air Station North Island
25 year old male
12/10/2020: Grand Theft, Larceny, and Malicious Mischief in the Form of Damage – Felony on 1500 block of 1st Street
42 year old male
12/10/2020: Burglary – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 9th Street
42 year old male
