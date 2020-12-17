Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Thursday, December 17, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (December 5 through December 11)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft on Orange Avenue

- Advertisement -

Suspect shoplifted. Total loss approximately $200.

Petty Theft on J Avenue

- Advertisement -

Victim reported items taken from unlocked vehicle. Total loss unknown.

Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard

- Advertisement -

No injuries reported.

Vandalism on Silver Strand Boulevard

Graffiti found on bench and wall.

Petty Theft on J Avenue

Victim reported items taken from unlocked vehicle. Total loss unknown.

Petty Theft on Montego Court

Victim reported bicycle stolen from garage.

Grand Theft on Alameda Boulevard

Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.

Burglary on C Avenue

Victim reported theft of items from garage.

Grand Theft on Orange Avenue

Suspect shoplifted alcohol. Total loss approximately $500.

Arrests:

12/5/2020: Corporal Injury Against a Minor – Felony on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

41 year old male

12/5/2020: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of 2nd Street

49 year old male

12/6/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

26 year old female

12/7/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of D Avenue

37 year old male

12/7/2020: Possession of a Firearm With Knowledge of Restraint – Felony on 1400 block of Orange Avenue

20 year old male

12/7/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 200 block of 6th Street

24 year old male

12/8/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

26 year old male

12/8/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 500 block of 4th Street

19 year old female

12/9/2020: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony at Naval Air Station North Island

25 year old male

12/10/2020: Grand Theft, Larceny, and Malicious Mischief in the Form of Damage – Felony on 1500 block of 1st Street

42 year old male

12/10/2020: Burglary – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 9th Street

42 year old male

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (November 28 through December 4)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Battery at Sharp Coronado HospitalPatient involved in a...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (November 21 through November 27)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Vandalism Report on Silver Strand BoulevardBird sanctuary was...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (November 14 through November 20)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Restraining Order Violation on B AvenueTemporary restraining order...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (November 7 through November 13)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Indecent exposure at Alameda Boulevard and Ocean BoulevardMale...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (October 31 through November 6)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Indecent Exposure on H AvenueMale suspect driving a...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (October 24 through October 30)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft on C AvenueFlags were taken from...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Honoring Our Veterans: Coronado Middle School Virtually Celebrates Take a Vet to School Day

Veterans Day originated from Armistice Day, which commemorated the end of World War I on November 11, 1918. It was proclaimed a federal holiday...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (October 31 through November 6)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Indecent Exposure on H AvenueMale suspect driving a...
Read more
Community News

Teens: On Voting and the 2020 Election

Talking about politics often leads to heated debates, especially with people's varying perspectives and deeply rooted beliefs. The 2020 election was one for the...
Read more
Education

CoSA and COVID: Home Studios, “Songs for a New World,” and Zoom Musicians

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) boasts six conservatories, which include theater production design and management, classical and contemporary dance, digital arts, instrumental music,...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (October 24 through October 30)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft on C AvenueFlags were taken from...
Read more
Community News

Lots of Tricks, But No Treats for Coronado Teens During Halloween 2020 COVID Style

Halloween this year was filled with lots of tricks, but barely any treats. With precautions against the spread of COVID-19, not many were seen...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.