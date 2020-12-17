Coronado Crime Report (December 5 through December 11)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft on Orange Avenue

- Advertisement -

Suspect shoplifted. Total loss approximately $200.

Petty Theft on J Avenue

- Advertisement -

Victim reported items taken from unlocked vehicle. Total loss unknown.

Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard

- Advertisement -

No injuries reported.

Vandalism on Silver Strand Boulevard

Graffiti found on bench and wall.

Petty Theft on J Avenue

Victim reported items taken from unlocked vehicle. Total loss unknown.

Petty Theft on Montego Court

Victim reported bicycle stolen from garage.

Grand Theft on Alameda Boulevard

Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.

Burglary on C Avenue

Victim reported theft of items from garage.

Grand Theft on Orange Avenue

Suspect shoplifted alcohol. Total loss approximately $500.

Arrests:

12/5/2020: Corporal Injury Against a Minor – Felony on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

41 year old male

12/5/2020: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of 2nd Street

49 year old male

12/6/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

26 year old female

12/7/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of D Avenue

37 year old male

12/7/2020: Possession of a Firearm With Knowledge of Restraint – Felony on 1400 block of Orange Avenue

20 year old male

12/7/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 200 block of 6th Street

24 year old male

12/8/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

26 year old male

12/8/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 500 block of 4th Street

19 year old female

12/9/2020: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony at Naval Air Station North Island

25 year old male

12/10/2020: Grand Theft, Larceny, and Malicious Mischief in the Form of Damage – Felony on 1500 block of 1st Street

42 year old male

12/10/2020: Burglary – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 9th Street

42 year old male