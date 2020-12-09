Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Business

Weekend Sidewalk Sale Boosts Coronado Business

By Coronado Chamber of Commerce

First came Shop Small Saturday – the annual American Express and MainStreet tradition that shines a nationwide spotlight on independent retailers. Never have Coronado businesses needed your patronage more and it was an absolute delight to hear local retailers buzzing about all their happy customers – as Colette of Geppetto’s Toys marveled, “Our sales soared so much it felt like Christmas Eve!” 

Then came the bad news – another lockdown. Although all Coronado retail will remain open at a 20% capacity throughout the next three-week period, shopkeepers know that foot traffic will be reduced by the lack of outdoor dining and the reduced workforce on the island. Fortunately another surge was on the way – and this time it was the positive kind!

On the weekend of Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th of December, the Coronado Chamber of Commerce invited retailers to participate in the first Orange Avenue Sidewalk Sale by setting up an outdoor table in front of their store, enticing passers-by with great gift ideas and stocking stuffers.

The event was a resounding success. Shoppers delighted in the sunshine and the abundance of eye-catching bargains while maintaining a respectful social distance, but we could see the smiles behind the masks! 

One of the biggest smiles belonged to Dolly Catlin of Blue Jeans & Bikinis – “We had our best sales day ever so we are thrilled and extremely grateful!”

Dolly of Blue Jeans & Bikinis models champagne-motif pajamas and great gift candles!

The Chamber even joined in the fun with a table set up outside Edward Jones, courtesy of Chamber Board Member Hayley Beard. The sell-out doorbuster proved to be the iconic Coronado-Opoly board game – Membership & Events Manager Rena Clancy became a gift-wrapping machine offering gold or plaid options complete with bows on over 70 boxes! 

“It was wonderful to see so many people keen to show their support for Coronado retailers. To say thank you we are now offering our signature Orange Ave keychains for just $15 (usually $20) from now until December 18th. Every purchase helps support local businesses. Call me on 619-435-9260 to place your order!”

The Chamber’s Rena Clancy gift wrapped Coronado-Opoly for the Sidewalk Sale.

The Chamber’s Executive Director Sue Gillingham, who came up with the concept of the Sidewalk Sale, was busy shopping up a storm. “Two of my favorite items were the hand-crafted wooden VW bus ornaments at Coronado Vintage (who had an impressive 3-table spread of deals!) and the comical yet robust dog toys at Wag ’N Tails.”

Meanwhile Communications & Marketing Manager Belinda Jones was obviously missing her UK homeland… “I purchased a Highland Cow whiskey glass and British cookies known affectionately as ‘squashed fly biscuits’ from Scottish Treasures Celtic Corner and then the softest plaid scarf from Sand, Beach & Bikini down from $58 to $20! If you like fuchsia pink, they have great brand new DKNY scarves available – a great way to stay merry and bright!”

If you shopped on Orange Avenue on December 5th & 6th, don’t forget to submit your receipts to the Coronado Chamber at 1125 Tenth St or email rena@coronadochamber.com to be entered to win a prize drawing for luxury stay at one of these five gorgeous Coronado hotels – Hotel del Coronado, El Cordova, Coronado Island Marriott, Loews Coronado Bay Resort and – the grand prize – a night in the Penthouse Suite at the historic Glorietta Bay Inn! 

All details can be found at coronadochamber.com/sidewalk-sale.

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Chamber of Commercehttp://www.coronadochamber.com/

