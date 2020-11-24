Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holiday Haps
Coronado Election Results
Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holiday Haps
Coronado Election Results
EntertainmentDining

City of Coronado Encourages Safety for Outdoor Dining, Diners

By Managing Editor

With San Diego County in the state’s Purple Tier, more restaurants are offering outdoor dining. As the weather grows colder, some businesses hoping to stay open are turning to tents under which to serve diners.

Outdoor tents are allowed, according to state regulations. However, there are many factors to consider before buying a tent. The most significant requirement is its flame-retardant capability, but there are also rules about how close a tent can be to buildings, ventilation, maximum occupancy and the use of nearby cooking or heating equipment.

- Advertisement -

The City of Coronado wants business owners to be aware of these requirements before they invest money in a type of tent that is not allowed. The Coronado Fire Department has a handout that details the City and California Fire Code requirements on the installation and use of tents and how to obtain a City permit for their temporary use. Fire Department personnel are available to answer questions.

“We will come out to review a restaurant’s concept plan prior to the owner buying a costly tent,” Fire Chief Jim Lydon said. “We can let you know what is allowed and, more importantly, what is not, and we can suggest what might work best.”

Lydon said tents under which 10 or more people can gather, generally those over 50 square feet, are required to be treated and bear the required certification of flame-retardant application. A permit also is required prior to setting up and using a tent that exceeds 400 square feet.

Applications must be submitted to the City’s Community Development Department. It will be passed on to the Fire Department for review and approval. The Fire Department will conduct an inspection of the tent at no cost to verify proper installation and compliance with the code requirements. Applications will be emailed out upon request. Call (619) 522-7374.

Local health departments can fine restaurants if their outdoor setups are not up to code. Additionally, the City may order the tents removed.

 

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Danny’s Palm Bar & Grill Among Businesses that Received Cease and Desist Order from County

The County of San Diego sent out dozens of cease and desist orders to San Diego businesses that are not in compliance with county...
Read more
Dining

Thanksgiving Dining at Serẽa’s Oceanfront Patio

Give thanks this year among unmatched SoCal coastal views. Pairing a Thanksgiving feast with an upscale, sustainable, sea-to-table culinary experience, Serẽa is offering a...
Read more
Dining

The Henry Announces Black Friday & Cyber Monday Promos

The Henry is running a gift card promotion now through the end of the year -- for every $100 in gift cards purchased, you...
Read more
Dining

Seasonal Specials Spice Up or Sweeten Your Cup of Joe

The recent chilly weather (for SoCal) gets people thinking about the holidays and the associated flavors that pop up at favorite coffee spots. In...
Read more
Business

Parakeet Café – Health Conscious and Instagram Worthy

Parakeet Café held their soft opening over Halloween weekend, only a few weeks after debuting Parakeet Juicery (formerly Juice Crafters). Coronado bid farewell to...
Read more
Dining

Chef Charleen Sandoval is up for the Challenge of a Fine Dining Restaurant During a Pandemic

Starting a new job is never easy, but starting a new job during the pandemic, in an industry that has been hit particularly hard,...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

CANCELLED – CHS Senior Class to Host Kidsfest Day Camp Nov. 21

KIDSFEST DAY CAMP For Grades 1st through 5th UPDATE: Unfortunately, this event has been cancelled.—-Coronado High School ASB students will lead your kids in a day...
Read more
Education

CHS HOSA Club Forms COVID Team

Submitted by the Coronado High School HOSA ClubHOSA is a club at Coronado High school that is fun and open to all interested students....
Read more
Community News

Information Overload and Exhaustion, and What We Can Do About It

By Mark Satta, Wayne State University This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.An endless flow of information is coming at...
Read more
Business

With More Shutdowns and Restrictions, Frustrations and Questions Abound

By Anna Maria Barry-Jester and Jenny Gold, Kaiser Health News November 18, 2020SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — For Tom Davis, being told by the state...
Read more
Dining

Thanksgiving Dining at Serẽa’s Oceanfront Patio

Give thanks this year among unmatched SoCal coastal views. Pairing a Thanksgiving feast with an upscale, sustainable, sea-to-table culinary experience, Serẽa is offering a...
Read more
Community News

Run for Pie this Thanksgiving! November 23-29

This Thanksgiving, local running events company Easy Day Sports has decided to add some flair to the traditional turkey trot by creating The Great...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Election Integrity

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Frank CorahIt is vitally important in this contentious Presidential election that the American people, regardless of their political persuasion, trust the election...
Read more

Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Marilyn FieldBad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the...
Read more

This Isn’t Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonRecently Coronado has been in local news and national social media for a sad, shocking reason. Those who would not like...
Read more

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Obituaries

Mel Moore (1929-2020)

He served his country proudly in Korea and Vietnam as a pilot in the US Navy. In 1967, at the age of 38, Captain...
Read more
Community News

Health Officials Urge You to Keep Holiday Celebrations Small, Short and Safe

Given the surge in San Diego County cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, County health officials are urging San Diegans to keep Thanksgiving and...
Read more
People

Giving Thanks by Giving Back – Thanksgiving Meals to the Monarch School (video)

They are giving thanks by giving back… Coronadoans are providing 600 Thanksgiving meals today across the bridge to the kids of the Monarch School,...
Read more
City of Coronado

Council Covers Parker Pump Station, Winn Room Upgrade, and Port Master Plan and More

The City Council meeting on November 17 started out on a positive virtual note with winners from the City of Coronado Recreation and Golf...
Read more
Community News

Nighttime Curfew Ordered for San Diego County, and Others in Purple Tier

The state has issued a limited curfew for all counties in the Purple Tier of its COVID-19 risk assessment system, which includes San Diego County.The curfew...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.