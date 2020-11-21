Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
Saturday, November 21, 2020

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (November 7 through November 13)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Indecent exposure at Alameda Boulevard and Ocean Boulevard

Male suspect exposed himself to victim as he drove by.

Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries were reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Solo motorcycle collision occurred. A major injury was reported.

Traffic Accident at 3rd Street and B Avenue

A minor injury was reported.

Disturbance on Orange Avenue

Four to five people were involved in a physical fight.

Vandalism Report on 1st Street

A porta potty was vandalized and the lock was broken.

Hit and Run at 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard

No injuries were reported.

Traffic Accident at 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard

No injuries were reported.

Petty Theft Report at G Avenue and 7th Street

Victim reported missing laptop. Total loss was approximately $700.

Traffic Accident at 7th Street and Pomona Avenue

No injuries were reported.

Petty Theft Report at Boney’s Bayside Market

Suspect shoplifted items.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue

No injuries were reported.

Disturbance on I Avenue

General disturbance was reported.

Arrests:

11/8/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 500 block of 2nd Street

19 year old male

11/10/2020: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

42 year old male

11/10/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on Grand Caribe Causeway and Antigua Court

34 year old female

11/10/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 2800 block of Plaza Boulevard

43 year old male

11/11/2020: Driving While License Suspended and Talking on the Phone – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of Euclid Avenue

23 year old female

11/11/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Orange Avenue

29 year old male

11/11/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

24 year old male

11/13/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Abandonment and Neglect of a Child, and Attempt to Flee a Pursuing Police Officer – Felony on 700 block of F Avenue

23 year old female

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

