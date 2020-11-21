Coronado Crime Report (November 7 through November 13)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Indecent exposure at Alameda Boulevard and Ocean Boulevard
Male suspect exposed himself to victim as he drove by.
Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries were reported.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
Solo motorcycle collision occurred. A major injury was reported.
Traffic Accident at 3rd Street and B Avenue
A minor injury was reported.
Disturbance on Orange Avenue
Four to five people were involved in a physical fight.
Vandalism Report on 1st Street
A porta potty was vandalized and the lock was broken.
Hit and Run at 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard
No injuries were reported.
Traffic Accident at 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard
No injuries were reported.
Petty Theft Report at G Avenue and 7th Street
Victim reported missing laptop. Total loss was approximately $700.
Traffic Accident at 7th Street and Pomona Avenue
No injuries were reported.
Petty Theft Report at Boney’s Bayside Market
Suspect shoplifted items.
Traffic Accident on C Avenue
No injuries were reported.
Disturbance on I Avenue
General disturbance was reported.
Arrests:
11/8/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 500 block of 2nd Street
19 year old male
11/10/2020: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
42 year old male
11/10/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on Grand Caribe Causeway and Antigua Court
34 year old female
11/10/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 2800 block of Plaza Boulevard
43 year old male
11/11/2020: Driving While License Suspended and Talking on the Phone – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of Euclid Avenue
23 year old female
11/11/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Orange Avenue
29 year old male
11/11/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
24 year old male
11/13/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Abandonment and Neglect of a Child, and Attempt to Flee a Pursuing Police Officer – Felony on 700 block of F Avenue
23 year old female
