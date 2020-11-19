Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
Thursday, November 19, 2020

Coronado Election Results
Sports

CHS Senior Class to Host Kidsfest Day Camp Nov. 21

By Managing Editor

KIDSFEST DAY CAMP
For Grades 1st through 5th

Coronado High School ASB students will lead your kids in a day of fun sports camp on Saturday, November 21. The event is for children in grades 1 through 5.

Activities will include soccer, dance, cheer, relays, kick ball, obstacle courses, and more!

The camp will take place at the Coronado High School Niedermeyer Field on November 21 from 10 am to 12:30 pm. The cost is $35 per child. Check-in will begin in the CHS quad at 10 am.

* All CDC guidelines will be followed, and social distancing will take place. Masks required!

Proceeds from the event will go to the CHS Senior Class in helping fund future activities and events. To sign up, go to the CHS Student Store website at https://tinyurl.com/chskidscamp

kids fun

 

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

