CHS Senior Class to Host Kidsfest Day Camp Nov. 21

KIDSFEST DAY CAMP

For Grades 1st through 5th

Coronado High School ASB students will lead your kids in a day of fun sports camp on Saturday, November 21. The event is for children in grades 1 through 5.

Activities will include soccer, dance, cheer, relays, kick ball, obstacle courses, and more!

The camp will take place at the Coronado High School Niedermeyer Field on November 21 from 10 am to 12:30 pm. The cost is $35 per child. Check-in will begin in the CHS quad at 10 am.

* All CDC guidelines will be followed, and social distancing will take place. Masks required!

Proceeds from the event will go to the CHS Senior Class in helping fund future activities and events. To sign up, go to the CHS Student Store website at https://tinyurl.com/chskidscamp