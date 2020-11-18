Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Coronado Election Results
Thanksgiving Dining at Serẽa’s Oceanfront Patio

By Managing Editor

Spaghetti Squash. Image courtesy of Serẽa

Give thanks this year among unmatched SoCal coastal views. Pairing a Thanksgiving feast with an upscale, sustainable, sea-to-table culinary experience, Serẽa is offering a three-course menu featuring seared tuna tatouche, white truffle winter squash bisque, slow roasted and lightly smoked turkey, mountain berry apple crumble and more. Family-style options include whole roasted two-pound baja striped sea bass, beef tenderloin roast and whole roasted spaghetti squash. Bring your loved ones and dine steps away from the Pacific Ocean, complete with fresh, sea salt-scented air, on Thursday, November 26 from 3-9 pm. $125 per person, $45 per child. Full menu here.

Seared Tuna. Image courtesy of Serẽa

With retractable French doors that open to an expansive two-tiered patio complete with incomparable views, Serẽa sets an incomparable backdrop for a perfect meal. Of course, safety is always top of mind. Serẽa proactively set up all necessary protocols according to California state requirements and CDC guidelines to ensure the highest possible levels of service. The restaurant’s two-tiered outdoor patio will operate at a reduced capacity, with tables set up according to social distancing standards and social distancing markers clearly displayed. Our updated protocols also include disposable and digital menus with a QR code to be viewed on diners’ mobile devices.

Serẽa
Image courtesy of Serẽa

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

