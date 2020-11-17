The Henry Announces Black Friday & Cyber Monday Promos

The Henry is running a gift card promotion now through the end of the year — for every $100 in gift cards purchased, you will receive a bonus $20 gift card. And from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, for every $100 in gift cards purchased, you will receive TWO $20 bonus gift cards. The Henry in Coronado is located at 1031 Orange Avenue.

