Tuesday, November 17, 2020

The Henry Announces Black Friday & Cyber Monday Promos

By Promoted Partner

The Henry is running a gift card promotion now through the end of the year — for every $100 in gift cards purchased, you will receive a bonus $20 gift card. And from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, for every $100 in gift cards purchased, you will receive TWO $20 bonus gift cards.  The Henry in Coronado is located at 1031 Orange Avenue.

  • Black Friday & Cyber Monday Gift Card Promotion:
    • For every $100 in gift cards you purchase, receive TWO $20 Bonus Gift Cards
    • Available online-only 11/27/2020 – 11/30/2020
  • Holiday Gift Card Promotion:
    • For every $100 in gift cards you purchase, receive a $20 Bonus Gift Card
    • Available online and in-store now through December 31, 2020

The Henry Coronado • 1031 Orange Ave

