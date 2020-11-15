Holiday Sidewalk Sale Coming To Orange Ave – Dec. 5 & 6, 2020

All the heartwarming traditions of our Annual Holiday Parade will be sorely missed this year, but the team at the Coronado Chamber of Commerce are working as diligently as elves to bring you a special Holiday Sidewalk Sale on the weekend of December 5th and 6th.

Orange Avenue stores will be brimming over with gift ideas, stocking stuffers and major bargains, all accessible al fresco so you can shop safely in the crisp winter sunshine.

Treasures of the Heart is offering a great gift card deal of Spend $25 Get $30, the Coronado Historical Association is lining up fun stocking stuffers including Coronado’s signature black face mask with green Crown City logo for $10. Four unique Coronado fashion & beauty retailers – Style On The Go, Amazonia Brazilian Beachwear, Querida Costa and Miracles & More Skincare – will have stylish pop-ups outside Walgreens. Even the Chamber will have a retail table (outside Edward Jones next to Pretty Please), selling Orange Ave beach towels and keychains, Crown City license plate frames and gift-wrapped Coronado-Opoly. The first dozen customers of the day will also receive a complimentary holiday donut!

Better yet, shoppers who make purchases on this festive weekend will have the opportunity to be entered into a prize draw to win a night in the Penthouse Suite at the Glorietta Bay Inn, a night at the Hotel Del Coronado, a night at Loews Coronado Bay Resort, two nights at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa and two nights at El Cordova – great for a staycation indulgence or to treat your holiday guests!

Mark your calendar for Saturday, December 5th and Sunday, December 6th and why not challenge yourself to do all your holiday shopping on the island this year? No big lines or online orders – just friendly local faces and the chance to stop for hot chocolate or a gingerbread cookie between stores! What could be cozier?