Coronado Election Results
Sunday, November 15, 2020

Coronado Election Results
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (October 31 through November 6)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Indecent Exposure on H Avenue

Male suspect driving a dark blue BMW exposed himself as he drove by victim. He was described as a white male in his teens or twenties.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street

An injury was reported.

Vandalism on C Avenue

Reporting party claimed a large group of kids pulled her flag.

Traffic Accident on J Avenue and 3rd Street

A minor injury was reported.

Grand Theft at Broadstone on 2nd Street

Victim reported bike stolen.

Indecent Exposure on Visalia Row

Suspect exposed himself as he drove by.

Petty Theft at Boney’s Bayside Market

Suspect shoplifted food.

Grand Theft Report on 1st Street

Victim reported locked electric bike stolen. Total loss was approximately $3,500.

Harassing/Threatening Phone Calls on B Avenue

Reporting party received unwanted phone calls.

Stolen Vehicle Report on Isabella Avenue

Reporting party claimed vehicle stolen. It was later found on Orange Avenue.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

A minor injury was reported.

Arrests:

10/31/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of 3rd Street

21 year old male

10/31/2020: Underage Possession of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 2nd Street

18 year old female

11/01/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 800 block of A Avenue

26 year old male

11/3/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Avenida Del Mundo

34 year old male

11/4/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy – Felony on 1st Street and D Avenue

28 year old male

11/4/2020: Battery and Corporal Injury – Felony on 1300 block of 1st Street

47 year old male

11/4/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 4th Street

76 year old female

11/5/2020: Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Protective Order and Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Ocean Boulevard

25 year old male

11/5/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 2nd Street

52 year old male

11/5/2020: Parole Violation – Felony on 100 block of B Avenue

34 year old male

11/5/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

22 year old female

 

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

