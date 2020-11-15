Coronado Crime Report (October 31 through November 6)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Indecent Exposure on H Avenue
Male suspect driving a dark blue BMW exposed himself as he drove by victim. He was described as a white male in his teens or twenties.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street
An injury was reported.
Vandalism on C Avenue
Reporting party claimed a large group of kids pulled her flag.
Traffic Accident on J Avenue and 3rd Street
A minor injury was reported.
Grand Theft at Broadstone on 2nd Street
Victim reported bike stolen.
Indecent Exposure on Visalia Row
Suspect exposed himself as he drove by.
Petty Theft at Boney’s Bayside Market
Suspect shoplifted food.
Grand Theft Report on 1st Street
Victim reported locked electric bike stolen. Total loss was approximately $3,500.
Harassing/Threatening Phone Calls on B Avenue
Reporting party received unwanted phone calls.
Stolen Vehicle Report on Isabella Avenue
Reporting party claimed vehicle stolen. It was later found on Orange Avenue.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
A minor injury was reported.
Arrests:
10/31/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of 3rd Street
21 year old male
10/31/2020: Underage Possession of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 2nd Street
18 year old female
11/01/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 800 block of A Avenue
26 year old male
11/3/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Avenida Del Mundo
34 year old male
11/4/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy – Felony on 1st Street and D Avenue
28 year old male
11/4/2020: Battery and Corporal Injury – Felony on 1300 block of 1st Street
47 year old male
11/4/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 4th Street
76 year old female
11/5/2020: Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Protective Order and Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Ocean Boulevard
25 year old male
11/5/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 2nd Street
52 year old male
11/5/2020: Parole Violation – Felony on 100 block of B Avenue
34 year old male
11/5/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
22 year old female
