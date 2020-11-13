Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
Friday, November 13, 2020

Interactive Map Shows COVID-19 Case Rates for San Diego County by ZIP Code

By Managing Editor

The County of San Diego has launched a COVID-19 case rate map that shows how cities and communities are being impacted by the novel coronavirus.

Screenshot of County of San Diego Case Rate by ZIP Code interactive map

The interactive map allows users to identify the case rate per 100,000 residents in cities and communities or by ZIP codes. The map also shows where each area falls under the different state tiers and whether their case rate and testing positivity are going up or down.

“Cities had previously requested the map to determine how they are faring during the pandemic,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “The map gives cities a clearer picture of how COVID-19 is impacting their residents and will help them determine whether to take more aggressive actions to enforce the public health guidance to slow the spread of the virus.”

The map is a new tool the County is using to monitor COVID-19 in the region which is experiencing a significant increase in cases.

COVID-19 Cases Set a New Record

On Nov. 10, a record 661 COVID-19 cases were reported in the County, surpassing the 652 cases reported Aug. 7. A total of 620 cases were reported Nov. 11, bringing the two-day total to 1,281.

“We have not seen cases this high in months and it’s a clear indication that COVID-19 is widespread,” Wooten said. “These totals also show people are not following the public health recommendations that we know work to prevent getting and passing COVID-19. Coming in the weeks following Halloween, these results are a warning sign that we need to follow public health guidance throughout the upcoming holiday season.”

The daily case totals being reported now clearly show that the County, which is now in the state’s most restrictive Purple Tier, is likely to remain there for the foreseeable future.

Because the County’s case rate increased to 7.4, then 8.9 over the past two weeks, the region must stop indoor operations at restaurants, gyms, churches and movie theaters starting Sat., Nov. 14. Retailers will need to keep customers at 25% of capacity.

The County will remain in the Purple Tier for at least three weeks. It won’t be able to advance to the Red Tier unless it posts a case rate below 7 cases per 100,000 residents two weeks in a row.

“San Diegans should be wearing a mask, staying away from others and avoiding gatherings,” said Wooten. “We don’t have a vaccine yet and we need to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Community Setting Outbreaks:

  • 23 new community outbreaks were confirmed between Nov. 10 and Nov. 11: three in retail settings, eight in business settings, two in food processing settings, four in retail settings, two in restaurant/bar settings, one in a restaurant setting, one in a TK-12 school setting, one in a gym and one in a health care setting.
  • In the past seven days (Nov. 5 through Nov. 11), 49 community outbreaks were confirmed.
  • A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

Source: County of San Diego

