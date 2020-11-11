Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
CommunityCommunity News

“Welcome Aboard, Boris!” Emerald Keepers Partners with CYC to Skim the Bay

By Emerald Keepers

A small group gathered at Coronado Yacht Club (CYC) to welcome Boris, a newly installed marine skimmer, to the premises last Thursday morning. Installation of Boris is the latest step in Coronado’s Emerald Keepers’ strategy to keep Coronado and its waters clean and promote sustainability.

Funded entirely by donations and made possible by CYC’s willingness to operate and maintain Boris, the project demonstrates how partnerships between individuals and organizations can contribute significantly to creating a more sustainable environment for an Emerald Green Ocean Blue Coronado. The floating marine skimmer –smaller than a small trash dumpster– is attached to a CYC floating dock at the northern end of Glorietta Bay.

- Advertisement -

Andrew Bleier, Senior Vice President of KECO (a local San Diego company and manufacturer of the marine skimmer), briefly described the system’s capabilities. Running 24/7/365, Boris pumps 350-400 gallons of water through its system to remove and collect floating debris and oil sheen from the water’s surface. It clarifies the water through aeration. Operation and maintenance of the system is very simple and requires minimal human interaction.

At the small, socially-distanced event, the skimmer was christened “Boris” after a dog that loved swimming in the bay. “Boris’ owner picked up trash and marine debris every day while Boris frolicked in the bay,” Emerald Keepers President Amy Steward, explained. “A few days before Boris died, he wanted to go in the water, but because the dog was so feeble, his owner restrained him. After his passing, Boris’ dad felt he had deprived Boris of his greatest joy. An anonymous major donor, Boris’ dad is very excited to have his beloved dog ‘swimming’ again and collecting marine debris. Both Boris and his dad are true Emerald Keepers, and for this reason, this marine skimmer is christened — and will forever be known simply as — Boris.”

Other large donors who made this $9200 skimmer possible include: The Rotary Club of Coronado, Flagship Properties and Carol Sommer. Husband – wife teams Lydia Grypma / Bob Oakley, Lisa Thompson / Tom Herman, and Team Steward also contributed. Observing the dedication, San Diego Unified Port District Commissioner Garry Bonelli said, “It’s wonderful to see neighbors volunteering together under the leadership of Emerald Keepers to keep our bay clean. Fighting bay pollution is a top priority for the Port of San Diego.”

Coronado City Council Member Mike Donovan said, “The installation of the Marine Skimmer at the Coronado Yacht Club is just one more great example of the outstanding efforts of the Emerald Keepers team and one more step toward keeping our bays and oceans free of plastics and other litter that damages waterways and harms aquatic animals.”

During the brief ceremony Amy Steward acknowledged the on-going efforts by CYC General Manager Lou Miloiti and CYC Green Team Chair Rose Ann Krock, to make CYC more sustainable. After thanking Fabian Arreola for his help with installation of the skimmer as well as CYC member, Fred West (who provided the crane to install the skimmer), Steward stated, “Marine Skimmers are best situated in marinas where there is staff to handle the minimal maintenance and care of the skimmer. This location is perfect. Within the first few hours of operation, Boris had already cleaned the scum and improved the water clarity. Emerald Keepers would love to put another marine skimmer at the cty marina and a couple at the Cays.”

“Communities are only as special as the people who live in them,” said Coronado Rotary Club President Robin MacCartee. “We are lucky to have such an incredible group like Emerald Keepers, and the Coronado Rotary Club is proud to support them.”

“Let’s all help Boris as well by continuing to use less plastic and recycle, said CYC Green Team Chairperson Rose Ann Krock. “Pick up trash when you come across it, especially in and around the water.” In gifting Boris to CYC, Steward emphasized, “Emerald Keepers is a non-profit organization comprised of a group of dedicated volunteers leading a growing community-based effort to care for our coastal community and ensure Coronado’s sustainability for generations to come. Emerald Keepers welcomes everyone to join their organization.”

Learn more about what they do at EmeraldKeepers.org. And if you are interested in becoming a donor for the next Marine Skimmer, or having one for your marina, please email EmeraldKeepers@gmail.com or call 619-535-7152.

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepershttps://www.emeraldkeepers.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Important Q&A on Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine

By Arthur Allen for Kaiser Health News November 11, 2020Pfizer’s announcement on Monday that its COVID-19 shot appears to keep nine in 10 people from...
Read more
Community News

Purple Tier Restrictions to Start Saturday Nov. 14

After posting a case rate of more than 7 cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks, the state is placing San Diego County...
Read more
Community News

Teens: On Voting and the 2020 Election

Talking about politics often leads to heated debates, especially with people's varying perspectives and deeply rooted beliefs. The 2020 election was one for the...
Read more
Community News

Texas Congressman, Former Navy SEAL Comes Back to Coronado for Book Signing ~ Local Businesses Benefit

Congressman Dan Crenshaw, recently reelected for his second term in Texas's 2nd District, returned to Coronado on November 7 to hold a book signing...
Read more
Community News

Storm Grounds, Then Demolishes, “Age of Russia” Sailboat on Coronado Beach

2020 strikes again. A large racing sailboat became unmoored early Saturday morning during a storm. It then grounded at Coronado's Central Beach, just south...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County on Brink of Purple Tier

The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to increase in San Diego County. 480 new cases were reported today, 530 yesterday and 404 the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

“Can The Trash” – Community Clean-Up

Emerald Keepers invites you to help clean up trash in Coronado and email photos over the next two weeks (Sept. 7 to 21) to...
Read more
Community News

August Emerald Keeper of the Month: Helen Kupka

Twice a week, you will find Helen Kupka collecting trash left by beach-goers at Silver Strand State Beach. “I had always haphazardly picked up...
Read more
People

Up For a Weekend Swim?

So, what did you do over the weekend? For Joe Camporesi, former assistant Coronado High School water polo coach (2000 – 2004), his answer...
Read more
People

Anne and Rick Wilcoxon – Emerald Keepers of the Month

Five or six times a week, Coronado residents and Emerald Keepers Anne and Rick Wilcoxon can be found along Ocean Boulevard or on either...
Read more
People

Stan Kirkpatrick: Emerald Keeper of the Month

Lifeguard Captain Sean Carey was pleased to have Stan Kirkpatrick named as the Emerald Keeper of the Month. Carey said, “We call him “The...
Read more
Community News

Dr. Stephen Palumbi, Director of Stanford University’s Hopkins Marine Station to Speak Thursday

Emerald Keepers is pleased to present an evening with author and Director of Stanford University's Hopkins Marine Station on Thursday evening, July...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Election Integrity

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Frank CorahIt is vitally important in this contentious Presidential election that the American people, regardless of their political persuasion, trust the election...
Read more

Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Marilyn FieldBad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the...
Read more

This Isn’t Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonRecently Coronado has been in local news and national social media for a sad, shocking reason. Those who would not like...
Read more

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more

NEW STORIES

People

Coronado Rotary Flags on the Avenue – Honoring America’s Veterans

On patriotic holidays our Coronado Rotarians are out in the early morning placing more than 180 American flags along the Orange Avenue median to...
Read more
Community News

Purple Tier Restrictions to Start Saturday Nov. 14

After posting a case rate of more than 7 cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks, the state is placing San Diego County...
Read more
City of Coronado

Local Candidates Address Community Post Election

Coronado had a group of dedicated and talented candidates run for office in this 2020 election. Each of the candidates made it known that...
Read more
Community News

Texas Congressman, Former Navy SEAL Comes Back to Coronado for Book Signing ~ Local Businesses Benefit

Congressman Dan Crenshaw, recently reelected for his second term in Texas's 2nd District, returned to Coronado on November 7 to hold a book signing...
Read more
Community News

Storm Grounds, Then Demolishes, “Age of Russia” Sailboat on Coronado Beach

2020 strikes again. A large racing sailboat became unmoored early Saturday morning during a storm. It then grounded at Coronado's Central Beach, just south...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.