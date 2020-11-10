Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
CommunityCommunity News

Teens: On Voting and the 2020 Election

By Bella Villarin

Talking about politics often leads to heated debates, especially with people’s varying perspectives and deeply rooted beliefs. The 2020 election was one for the ages. With polarizing topics such as how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, and social unrest, tension filled our nation. Despite the rising emotions, U.S. teenagers and young adults have learned much during these past few months. This brief period before adulthood signifies the peak for exploring, discovering, and learning first-hand about the U.S. government, policies, and elections. Parents, as well as friends and other family members, influence beliefs. Social media and technology is at our fingertips, and it’s easier than ever to gather information and re-share it.

vote flag election buttonsNo matter your gender, race, social status, or job, citizens have the ability and right to contribute to American society by voting. Some may feel like a drop of water in a vast ocean, but filling out a ballot is one of the most effective ways to affect society. According to The Washington Post, 63% of eligible people voted in this 2020 election, with 66.5% projected to have voted once all ballots are counted. The New York Times reports that fewer than half of American citizens ages 18 to 29 voted in the presidential election of 2016.

- Advertisement -

The beauty of voting is that everyone is on the same playing field. A vote cast by an 18-year-old weighs the same as one from an 80-year-old. The process was designed to give everyone a chance to speak their mind and steer the nation into prosperity and unity. Making the most of this precious opportunity is something all young adults (and older adults too) should do.

So what do Coronado teens think — How do students feel about this election? From where do they get their information? Who or what influences their political opinions? Are they planning to pre-register to vote? How much do they actually know about the election and candidates running for office?

CHS freshman Evi Anderson was extremely candid in sharing her opinions. She was raised hearing a democratic point of view from her parents which cultivated her liberal opinions. Although she leans left, Evi makes an effort to research unbiased information. She mainly analyzes data from politifact.com, The New York Times, and MSNBC. Being educated and exploring various viewpoints, other than just listening to her parents’ beliefs, is important to Evi, and she seeks out that information. For this 2020 election, Evi wanted to learn about both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden and their policies on controversial issues so she could be more knowledgeable and support what she stands for. 

“I think I could definitely learn more about each side and their policies/candidates but I’d say as of this moment I think I would be informed enough to vote, at least presidentially,” Evi shared.

Evi is planning on pre-registering to vote. California residents are eligible to pre-register to vote once they turn 16 years old. Their registration will then automatically become active when they turn 18. Evi believes that voting is a civic duty, and that every eligible voter should voice their opinion through the ballots.

Sophomore Jack Gould also believes that voting is a moral obligation, especially for young adults. He researches on the web using Fox News and Prager University (commonly referred to as PragerU). Leaning conservative, Jack seeks to learn more about current events and news on the national level, which will prepare him for filling out his ballot during the next election. 

“As soon as I am old enough to vote I will because I want to help contribute to the way I want to see the country,” Jack explained. 

flag Pexels imageStanding on middle ground, freshman Randy Castillo isn’t much of a political person, and he’ll decide about voting when the time comes. For now, he receives his information from other people and the news. 

Randy shared, “I don’t think I know enough about politics to vote. I don’t know enough to make my own opinions.”

Randy definitely speaks for a significant number of teenagers. Many simply do not know much about the government or politics. Especially with hot button issues and heavy controversy, some just do not want to choose sides. Differences of opinion can divide families, friendships, and communities. But learning the truth is not harmful, and being an informed voter can help to steer the course of the country, no matter how small and insignificant one may feel.  

It is intriguing to learn what’s going on in the minds of those who are coming of age. They are the future of America who will decide the not-so-distant elections to come. Whether progressive, conservative, or in the middle, we have the opportunity to speak our mind through our ballot choices. For the 2024 election, teens age 14 and up as of November 5 will be eligible to vote and have an opportunity to influence the direction of our country.

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Texas Congressman, Former Navy SEAL Comes Back to Coronado for Book Signing ~ Local Businesses Benefit

Congressman Dan Crenshaw, recently reelected for his second term in Texas's 2nd District, returned to Coronado on November 7 to hold a book signing...
Read more
Community News

Storm Grounds, Then Demolishes, “Age of Russia” Sailboat on Coronado Beach

2020 strikes again. A large racing sailboat became unmoored early Saturday morning during a storm. It then grounded at Coronado's Central Beach, just south...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County on Brink of Purple Tier

The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to increase in San Diego County. 480 new cases were reported today, 530 yesterday and 404 the...
Read more
Community News

Bridge Lighting Study to Begin

The Port of San Diego is conducting the first ever overwater lighting field test as part of the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge Lighting Project,...
Read more
Community News

Flu Activity Extremely Low This Season Due to COVID-19 Measures

A total of 18 influenza cases have been reported in San Diego County this season compared to 400 at the same time last year.County...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Middle School PTO Holiday Fundraiser – Wreaths & More

Holiday wreaths, tabletop trees, and centerpieces make great gifts for loved ones, friends, and clients throughout the country. Not only is this a good...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (October 10 through October 16)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes: Trespassing at Centennial Park on 1st StreetReporting party claimed...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (October 3 through October 9)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes: Burglary Report at Loews Coronado Bay ResortReporting party claimed...
Read more
Education

CHS Clubs Persevere During Pandemic

Coronado High School boasts 42 clubs this school year, covering a wide range of interests. Joining a club is a great way to earn...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (September 26 through October 2)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes: Grand Theft Report on 9th StreetReporting party claimed jewelry...
Read more
People

Teens Follow Their Passions to Beat Boredom During the Pandemic

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the new era of distance learning, and unpredictable changes to daily life, some teens have found themselves bored out of...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (September 19 through September 25)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes: Petty Theft Report on Encino RowReporting party claimed political...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Election Integrity

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Frank CorahIt is vitally important in this contentious Presidential election that the American people, regardless of their political persuasion, trust the election...
Read more

Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Marilyn FieldBad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the...
Read more

This Isn’t Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonRecently Coronado has been in local news and national social media for a sad, shocking reason. Those who would not like...
Read more

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

Local Candidates Address Community Post Election

Coronado had a group of dedicated and talented candidates run for office in this 2020 election. Each of the candidates made it known that...
Read more
Community News

Texas Congressman, Former Navy SEAL Comes Back to Coronado for Book Signing ~ Local Businesses Benefit

Congressman Dan Crenshaw, recently reelected for his second term in Texas's 2nd District, returned to Coronado on November 7 to hold a book signing...
Read more
Community News

Storm Grounds, Then Demolishes, “Age of Russia” Sailboat on Coronado Beach

2020 strikes again. A large racing sailboat became unmoored early Saturday morning during a storm. It then grounded at Coronado's Central Beach, just south...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Voters Pick Biden Over Trump in Early Results – Republican Candidate Picked in 1992-2016 Elections

The Los Angeles Times launched an interactive "results map" that displays election results by zip code or city. The results are not official at this...
Read more
City of Coronado

Water Recycling Project Moves Forward, Halloween Events a Success

The Golf Course Water Recycling and Turf Care Facility, a long name for a project with multiple facets, and holiday events were among the...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.