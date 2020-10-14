Coronado Crime Report (October 3 through October 9)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes:
Burglary Report at Loews Coronado Bay Resort
Reporting party claimed vehicle was broken into. Total loss was approximately $1,000.
Petty Theft Report on El Chico Lane
Victim reported wallet was taken from open car window.
Petty Theft Report on Encino Row
Victim reported lawn sign was stolen.
Vandalism Report on Acacia Way
Victim claimed vehicle was vandalized.
Drunk in Public at Chez Loma
Reporting party claimed employee refused to leave.
Battery Report at Bistro d’Asia
Reporting party claimed customer was hit by employee.
Stolen Vehicle Report on Pomona Avenue
Victim claimed motorcycle was taken from parking lot.
Vehicle Burglary on Glorietta Plaza
Reporting party claimed unlocked vehicle was burglarized. Total loss was unknown.
Report of Identity Theft on E Avenue
Victim claimed there were fraudulent charges to bank account.
Arrests:
10/3/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 3rd Street
30 year old male
10/3/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 10th Street
28 year old male
10/3/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 9th Street
24 year old female
10/3/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Isabella Avenue
31 year old male
10/3/2020: Battery – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Prospect Place
63 year old male
10/4/2020: Driving Without a License and Talking on the Phone – Misdemeanor on 800 block of 3rd Street
22 year old male
10/4/2020: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Loma Avenue
44 year old male
10/4/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Park Place
22 year old male
10/5/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 7th Street
19 year old female
10/6/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Orange Avenue
40 year old male
10/6/2020: Driving Without a License and Lack of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue
68 year old male
10/6/2020: Driving Without a License and Disobeying an Official Traffic Control Device – Misdemeanor on Glorietta Boulevard and Cajon Place
24 year old male
10/6/2020: Driving Without a License and Disobeying an Official Traffic Control Device – Misdemeanor on Palm Avenue and Alameda Boulevard
61 year old male
10/6/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street
28 year old male
10/6/2020: Driving Without a License and Lack of Registration of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
23 year old male
10/7/2020: Driving Without a License and Talking on the Phone – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Pomona Avenue
50 year old male
10/7/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue
49 year old male
10/8/2020: Concealing a Firearm in Public – Felony on 600 block of Orange Avenue
20 year old male
10/9/2020: Driving Without a License, Lack of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Lack of Registration of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Silver Strand
19 year old male
