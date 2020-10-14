Coronado Crime Report (October 3 through October 9)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes:

Burglary Report at Loews Coronado Bay Resort

Reporting party claimed vehicle was broken into. Total loss was approximately $1,000.

Petty Theft Report on El Chico Lane

Victim reported wallet was taken from open car window.

Petty Theft Report on Encino Row

Victim reported lawn sign was stolen.

Vandalism Report on Acacia Way

Victim claimed vehicle was vandalized.

Drunk in Public at Chez Loma

Reporting party claimed employee refused to leave.

Battery Report at Bistro d’Asia

Reporting party claimed customer was hit by employee.

Stolen Vehicle Report on Pomona Avenue

Victim claimed motorcycle was taken from parking lot.

Vehicle Burglary on Glorietta Plaza

Reporting party claimed unlocked vehicle was burglarized. Total loss was unknown.

Report of Identity Theft on E Avenue

Victim claimed there were fraudulent charges to bank account.

Arrests:

10/3/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 3rd Street

30 year old male

10/3/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 10th Street

28 year old male

10/3/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 9th Street

24 year old female

10/3/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Isabella Avenue

31 year old male

10/3/2020: Battery – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Prospect Place

63 year old male

10/4/2020: Driving Without a License and Talking on the Phone – Misdemeanor on 800 block of 3rd Street

22 year old male

10/4/2020: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Loma Avenue

44 year old male

10/4/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Park Place

22 year old male

10/5/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 7th Street

19 year old female

10/6/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Orange Avenue

40 year old male

10/6/2020: Driving Without a License and Lack of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue

68 year old male

10/6/2020: Driving Without a License and Disobeying an Official Traffic Control Device – Misdemeanor on Glorietta Boulevard and Cajon Place

24 year old male

10/6/2020: Driving Without a License and Disobeying an Official Traffic Control Device – Misdemeanor on Palm Avenue and Alameda Boulevard

61 year old male

10/6/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

28 year old male

10/6/2020: Driving Without a License and Lack of Registration of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

23 year old male

10/7/2020: Driving Without a License and Talking on the Phone – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Pomona Avenue

50 year old male

10/7/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue

49 year old male

10/8/2020: Concealing a Firearm in Public – Felony on 600 block of Orange Avenue

20 year old male

10/9/2020: Driving Without a License, Lack of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Lack of Registration of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Silver Strand

19 year old male