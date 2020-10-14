An Eventful October in Coronado!

The pandemic may have prompted the cancellation of many of our favorite island traditions, but the Coronado Chamber is thrilled to see its members getting creative and bringing a new twist to community activities this fall.

Residents can put the fun in fundraising by solving a Coronado mystery and toasting to a brighter future with an Oktoberfest beer and bratwurst! Meanwhile Trick or Treating has a safe, drive-thru option and you can find the next best thing to a Haunted House inside the cavernous, cobweb-draped walls of Garage Buona Forchetta.

It’s time to shake up the TV watching, so why not add these six special occasions to your calendar?

October 17th Donna Salof Presents “Who Dunnit? A Coronado Mystery” to benefit the Coronado Schools Foundation. Release your inner Sherlock and get sleuthing to solve a high profile burglary at City Hall. CSF has filmed scenes that would do Agatha Christie proud and, as the wax-mustached detective says, “The event features some of Coronado’s most prominent figures, or as I like to call them ‘Suspects’.” $100 buys you a Mystery Kit box of clues and access to a top secret hotline – solve the crime and you could win a $500 gift card. Details of the accompanying online auction and costume contest can be found at csfkids.org/auction.

October 20th The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club brings you A Taste of Coronado: Covid Edition. Individual ticket prices start at $20 giving you an instant 20% off 25 local businesses (and a good excuse to dine out for breakfast, lunch, coffee and dinner on this Tuesday)! Participating restaurants include Costa Azul, Nicky Rottens, High Tide, Tent City, The Henry, Poke 123, McP’s and Gelato Paradiso. To really maximize that discount, why not do a little early holiday shopping? Retail options include Celtic Corner, Blue Jeans & Bikinis and Coronado Hardware – also a great time to purchase your new electric leaf blower! As a bonus, all ticket holders will be entered to win a free night at the Glorietta Bay Inn! Info at atasteofcoronado.com.

October 24th This year the 2nd Annual Coronado Oktoberfest brings new meaning the term “home brew” bringing you your Germanic cheer “in a box.” Goodies include Duffy’s world-famous bratwurst, potato salad, sauerkraut, pretzel, a cool dessert and an Absolution Torero beer in a can. You can opt for a drive thru collection ($20) or have the box delivered to your door ($25). Glasses will be raised from 3-8pm on Saturday Oct 24th and tickets are on sale for 21 and older at coronadomarines.org/Oktoberfest. All proceeds to supporting your Coronado Marines who valiantly served in World War II, Vietnam, Asia, Somalia, Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq.

October 31st This Halloween, Downtown Goes Ghostly becomes Coronado Goes Ghostly as MainStreet and the City of Coronado team up for a Drive-Thru Trick or Treat. Between 2 and 6pm on Saturday Oct 31st you can visit one of two locations (one in the Cays, one in the Village). Advanced registration is required with resident registration starting on Oct 14th and nonresident on Oct 26th. There is also a creepy costume competition. Find all the details at coronadomainstreet.com/downtowngoesghostly.

All October: Does anything say Halloween more than someone wielding an axe? Coronado Axe Throwing is a safe, socially distant, outdoor activity that is proving to be squeal-inducing fun for everyone attempting to propel the blade into the wooden target. A 50 minute session costs just $29 and you can find the cages tucked away in the alleyway behind Wells Fargo at 841 ½ Orange Ave. Book your appointment by visiting coronadoaxethrowing.com.

All October: Garage Buona Forchetta has gone above and beyond with Halloween decorations – enter the restaurant and marketplace through a cemetery arch and you will discover a multitude of spookery from a seven foot werewolf to a Jack in a Box clown, guaranteed to give you a side order of heebeegeebies. Better yet, kids get a FREE HALLOWEEN DESSERT when you dine in at at 1000 C Ave.

SAVE THE DATE!

December 4th, 5th, 6th The Coronado Chamber of Commerce is busily working on a weekend of festive attractions to compensate for the cancellation of the Coronado Holiday Parade, which typically fills Orange Avenue with floats, marching bands and tartan-clad Westie dogs. We’ll be announcing the new schedule of events at the beginning of November, so watch this space and follow the developments on Instagram at @coronadochamber and @coronadovisitorcenter

If you have a local event you would like to promote, please send the details to calendar@coronadochamber.com and we can add it to our CoronadoChamber.com Events Calendar, the CoronadoVisitorCenter.com/events page and – very soon – our exciting new app.