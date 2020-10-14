Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityCommunity NewsEntertainment

An Eventful October in Coronado!

By Coronado Chamber of Commerce

The pandemic may have prompted the cancellation of many of our favorite island traditions, but the Coronado Chamber is thrilled to see its members getting creative and bringing a new twist to community activities this fall.

- Advertisement -

Residents can put the fun in fundraising by solving a Coronado mystery and toasting to a brighter future with an Oktoberfest beer and bratwurst! Meanwhile Trick or Treating has a safe, drive-thru option and you can find the next best thing to a Haunted House inside the cavernous, cobweb-draped walls of Garage Buona Forchetta.

It’s time to shake up the TV watching, so why not add these six special occasions to your calendar?

- Advertisement -

October 17th  Donna Salof Presents “Who Dunnit? A Coronado Mystery” to benefit the Coronado Schools Foundation. Release your inner Sherlock and get sleuthing to solve a high profile burglary at City Hall. CSF has filmed scenes that would do Agatha Christie proud and, as the wax-mustached detective says, “The event features some of Coronado’s most prominent figures, or as I like to call them ‘Suspects’.” $100 buys you a Mystery Kit box of clues and access to a top secret hotline – solve the crime and you could win a $500 gift card. Details of the accompanying online auction and costume contest can be found at csfkids.org/auction.

October 20th  The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club brings you A Taste of Coronado: Covid Edition. Individual ticket prices start at $20 giving you an instant 20% off 25 local businesses (and a good excuse to dine out for breakfast, lunch, coffee and dinner on this Tuesday)! Participating restaurants include Costa Azul, Nicky Rottens, High Tide, Tent City, The Henry, Poke 123, McP’s and Gelato Paradiso. To really maximize that discount, why not do a little early holiday shopping? Retail options include Celtic Corner, Blue Jeans & Bikinis and Coronado Hardware – also a great time to purchase your new electric leaf blower! As a bonus, all ticket holders will be entered to win a free night at the Glorietta Bay Inn! Info at atasteofcoronado.com.

- Advertisement -

October 24th  This year the 2nd Annual Coronado Oktoberfest brings new meaning the term “home brew” bringing you your Germanic cheer “in a box.” Goodies include Duffy’s world-famous bratwurst, potato salad, sauerkraut, pretzel, a cool dessert and an Absolution Torero beer in a can. You can opt for a drive thru collection ($20) or have the box delivered to your door ($25). Glasses will be raised from 3-8pm on Saturday Oct 24th and tickets are on sale for 21 and older at coronadomarines.org/Oktoberfest. All proceeds to supporting your Coronado Marines who valiantly served in World War II, Vietnam, Asia, Somalia, Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq.

October 31st  This Halloween, Downtown Goes Ghostly becomes Coronado Goes Ghostly as MainStreet and the City of Coronado team up for a Drive-Thru Trick or Treat. Between 2 and 6pm on Saturday Oct 31st you can visit one of two locations (one in the Cays, one in the Village). Advanced registration is required with resident registration starting on Oct 14th and nonresident on Oct 26th. There is also a creepy costume competition. Find all the details at coronadomainstreet.com/downtowngoesghostly.

All October: Does anything say Halloween more than someone wielding an axe? Coronado Axe Throwing is a safe, socially distant, outdoor activity that is proving to be squeal-inducing fun for everyone attempting to propel the blade into the wooden target. A 50 minute session costs just $29 and you can find the cages tucked away in the alleyway behind Wells Fargo at 841 ½ Orange Ave. Book your appointment by visiting coronadoaxethrowing.com.

All October: Garage Buona Forchetta has gone above and beyond with Halloween decorations – enter the restaurant and marketplace through a cemetery arch and you will discover a multitude of spookery from a seven foot werewolf to a Jack in a Box clown, guaranteed to give you a side order of heebeegeebies. Better yet, kids get a FREE HALLOWEEN DESSERT when you dine in at at 1000 C Ave.

SAVE THE DATE!

December 4th, 5th, 6th The Coronado Chamber of Commerce is busily working on a weekend of festive attractions to compensate for the cancellation of the Coronado Holiday Parade, which typically fills Orange Avenue with floats, marching bands and tartan-clad Westie dogs. We’ll be announcing the new schedule of events at the beginning of November, so watch this space and follow the developments on Instagram at @coronadochamber and @coronadovisitorcenter

If you have a local event you would like to promote, please send the details to calendar@coronadochamber.com and we can add it to our CoronadoChamber.com Events Calendar, the CoronadoVisitorCenter.com/events page and – very soon – our exciting new app.

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Chamber of Commercehttp://www.coronadochamber.com/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

PAWS of Coronado Looking for Foster Families

PAWS of Coronado is looking for more foster families to help care for the increasing number of animals in need in Coronado. “Recently we have...
Read more
Community News

County & Coronado COVID-19 Update – Oct. 12, 2020

The state released new guidance on Friday, October 9 that allows private gatherings of up to three households. The new guidance went into effect in...
Read more
Community News

Take Action Against Mosquito Breeding and Mosquito Bites

If you find a patch of multiple mosquito bites, usually on your lower leg, you've most likely been fed on by an invasive Aedes...
Read more
Community News

Prayer Vigil for Elections

The Coronado Council of Churches and other faith leaders in San Diego County are invited to join in Praying and Witnessing for Peace and...
Read more
Community News

Friends of the Coronado Library Lobby Book Store Open

With the reopening of the Coronado Public Library, the small lobby book shop maintained by the Friends of the Coronado Public Library (FOL) is...
Read more
Community News

Wellness in the Time of COVID-19

The pandemic has had wide-ranging impacts on everyone's daily life. Some people find it hard to name their grief or losses, especially ones that...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Dining

Score Even More Bingo Prizes With San Diego Loyal Soccer Club 

San Diego Loyal Soccer Club knows just how good it feels to have loyal supporters, and in turn they are showing their support for...
Read more
Business

Coronado Businesses: Submit Comments Regarding Local Business Lifeline Loan Program

Dear Coronado Business Community,I am writing about a proposal by the City for a Local Business Lifeline Loan Program. It will be discussed and...
Read more
Dining

Play Coronado Take-Out Bingo – New Card

Ding ding! Round 2 of Coronado Take-Out Bingo begins today with a brand new card featuring 16 local restaurants, cafes and delis offering a...
Read more
Business

Federal Loans Available Now for Small Businesses (VIDEO)

The federal CARES act offers numerous relief avenues for our small businesses. The two loan programs, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic...
Read more
Dining

Tip Big on Big Tip Tuesday – April 7th, 2020

Coronado residents are doing a sterling job of supporting local restaurants and cafes with takeout orders at this most crucial time, so we’d like...
Read more
Business

Shop Local Online, Support Coronado Businesses

Coronado residents have done such an incredible job rallying to save our amazing restaurants - so many delicious discoveries are being made, maybe even...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Learn More About Nick Kato and How He Can Help the CUSD School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ken MorrisDear Neighbors and Friends,I’m writing to share my very positive and refreshing interactions with CUSD School Board candidate, Nick Kato. Nick...
Read more

Re-Elect Mike Donovan for City Council 

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Robert Grobe, Ph.D. and Deberie Gomez-Grobe, Ph.D.More than ever, we need leaders on the City Council who are also participants in our...
Read more

We Support Mike Donovan for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Karen and Joseph MooreWe are enthusiastically supporting Mike Donovan in his candidacy for another term on the Coronado City Council. When Mike...
Read more

Mike Donovan Brings Experience and Leadership

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Phil MonroeCoronado is fortunate to have had Mike Donovan serve us on City Council these past four years. He has proven himself...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

Frontline Workers: Coronado Grocery Employees Share Insights

Grocery stores and markets are among the essential businesses called on to remain open from the start and throughout the continued duration of the...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Candidates Get Down To Business – Forum Video Link

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce was delighted to welcome the four candidates running for Coronado City Council to a socially-distanced forum at the Coronado...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Democratic Club Hosts Candidate and Ballot Measures Forums (videos)

CDC Coronado City Council Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/eq0QhMDyInkCDC Coronado School Board Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/44tY5T7YGLkCDC Ballot Propositions Forum presented by the League of Women Voters https://youtu.be/INyhaU6Q6PUFind more information on...
Read more
City of Coronado

Council Discusses Budget Surplus, Mills Act Homes, Traffic and Halloween

A budget surplus, designating Mills Act homes, the 130 Challenge and Halloween festivities were all highlights of the Coronado City Council meeting on October...
Read more
Community News

Pandemic-Style Halloween Fun Might Look Different, But the Holiday is Not Cancelled

The answer to the often-heard question “Will Halloween be cancelled this year?” is a resounding “NO” with new and creative ways to make this...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.