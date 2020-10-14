Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Coronado Marines Oktoberfest 2020 – Oct. 24

The Coronado Marine Corps League is hosting Oktoberfest this year on the 24th of October at the VFW with changes, of course, due to COVID-19 -- order your Bavarian-inspired meal and beer for drive-thru or delivery.

By Managing Editor

We all know that 2020 has been a very challenging year, but the Marine Corps League of Coronado is not going to let you down! Our Oktoberfest this year is about bringing our community together and celebrating things that we CAN do as opposed to what we can’t do. That’s the Marine Corps way!

We will still have our annual Oktoberfest…with a few modifications. We will still be located at our local VFW, still cook some awesome food, and still have some fun music. You just need to drive- thru or have it delivered to see it all happen.

All of our food handlers will be COVID tested the week prior to the event. We will ensure the safety of everyone to the fullest extent! This means that we can do a drive-thru pick-up for our Oktoberfest-in-a-box at the VFW. We are sure your will enjoy the entertainment. There is a nice park adjacent to the VFW where you can enjoy your Bavarian-inspired meal and beer.

We will also offer meals that can be delivered! You will have a golf cart at the front of your residence with the kind of Oktoberfest cheer you expect from this annual celebration.

We know this is not the kind of Oktoberfest celebration we would want, however, we at the Marine Corps League want to show you our appreciation for your support from last year. We are not the kind of people that give up easily, and nor should you. Let’s have fun, celebrate what we can do, and make the best of it!

Order your Oktoberfest in a box at www.coronadomarines.org.

Prost!

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

