Coronado Marines Oktoberfest 2020 – Oct. 24

We all know that 2020 has been a very challenging year, but the Marine Corps League of Coronado is not going to let you down! Our Oktoberfest this year is about bringing our community together and celebrating things that we CAN do as opposed to what we can’t do. That’s the Marine Corps way!

We will still have our annual Oktoberfest…with a few modifications. We will still be located at our local VFW, still cook some awesome food, and still have some fun music. You just need to drive- thru or have it delivered to see it all happen.

All of our food handlers will be COVID tested the week prior to the event. We will ensure the safety of everyone to the fullest extent! This means that we can do a drive-thru pick-up for our Oktoberfest-in-a-box at the VFW. We are sure your will enjoy the entertainment. There is a nice park adjacent to the VFW where you can enjoy your Bavarian-inspired meal and beer.

We will also offer meals that can be delivered! You will have a golf cart at the front of your residence with the kind of Oktoberfest cheer you expect from this annual celebration.

We know this is not the kind of Oktoberfest celebration we would want, however, we at the Marine Corps League want to show you our appreciation for your support from last year. We are not the kind of people that give up easily, and nor should you. Let’s have fun, celebrate what we can do, and make the best of it!

Order your Oktoberfest in a box at www.coronadomarines.org.

Prost!