Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Saturday, October 10, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityLetters to the Editor

We Support Mike Donovan for City Council

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Karen and Joseph Moore

We are enthusiastically supporting Mike Donovan in his candidacy for another term on the Coronado City Council. When Mike ran for a Council seat four years ago, we were very impressed with his impeccable record of public service, both in his distinguished Naval career and as a member of the Coronado community. We were equally impressed by Mike’s education and his demonstrated work ethic. All of that has served him well and, more importantly, has served the citizens of Coronado well during the last four years. That record has only been burnished in Mike’s four years as a Coronado Councilman.

- Advertisement -

Mike has demonstrated that he recognizes potential conflicts of interest and assiduously avoids them in his consideration of matters before the Council that give rise to such conflicts. As a Councilman, he has been called upon to head up a number of important task forces and has performed each such task admirably.

Mike has no political agenda. It is clear that, to him, serving his fellow citizens well is reward enough. Without question, he has earned a second term.

- Advertisement -

Sincerely,
Karen and Joseph Moore

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Mike Donovan Brings Experience and Leadership

Submitted by Phil MonroeCoronado is fortunate to have had Mike Donovan serve us on City Council these past four years. He has proven himself...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Three Big Reasons Point to Tim Rohan for City Council

Submitted by Col. Wendy McGuire, US Army(ret), CHS ‘73Three Big Reasons Point to Tim Rohan for City Council Common Sense: I first became aware of...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Reelect Mike Donovan to the City Council

Submitted by Jim KaufmanMike Donovan has done a fantastic job as a member of the City Council, and I strongly recommend his reelection. Mike...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Nick Kato for School Board

Submitted by Bo Blumenthal, Coronado High School Class of 1998I am writing to convey my support for Nick Kato in his bid for CUSD...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Endorsement of John Duncan for City Council

Submitted by Jeff FarrellI have had the pleasure of interacting with John Duncan on many occasions over the years in youth sports. He has...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Submitted by Ed DoughertyPlease consider this my endorsement of Nick Kato as a member of the Coronado School Board.Admittedly, I have never served on...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Three Big Reasons Point to Tim Rohan for City Council

Submitted by Col. Wendy McGuire, US Army(ret), CHS ‘73Three Big Reasons Point to Tim Rohan for City Council Common Sense: I first became aware of...
Read more
Dining

Spiro’s Expands to La Jolla with Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine

After 25 successful years in Coronado, the Chaconas family has opened their second fast-casual, taverna-inspired eatery in the village of La Jolla at 909...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Reelect Mike Donovan to the City Council

Submitted by Jim KaufmanMike Donovan has done a fantastic job as a member of the City Council, and I strongly recommend his reelection. Mike...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Nick Kato for School Board

Submitted by Bo Blumenthal, Coronado High School Class of 1998I am writing to convey my support for Nick Kato in his bid for CUSD...
Read more
Dining

Coronado Brewing Collaborates with Maui Brewing on Tropical Tide IPA

Coronado Brewing Company and Maui Brewing Company teamed up to brew one of the hottest new styles in craft beer. The Island-Style IPA, semi-recently coined in the...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 and the Flu: How to Fight the Two

The novel coronavirus and influenza may be different viruses, but they can be fought in many of the same ways, most of which we've...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

We Support Mike Donovan for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Karen and Joseph MooreWe are enthusiastically supporting Mike Donovan in his candidacy for another term on the Coronado City Council. When Mike...
Read more

Mike Donovan Brings Experience and Leadership

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Phil MonroeCoronado is fortunate to have had Mike Donovan serve us on City Council these past four years. He has proven himself...
Read more

Three Big Reasons Point to Tim Rohan for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Col. Wendy McGuire, US Army(ret), CHS ‘73Three Big Reasons Point to Tim Rohan for City Council Common Sense: I first became aware of...
Read more

Reelect Mike Donovan to the City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim KaufmanMike Donovan has done a fantastic job as a member of the City Council, and I strongly recommend his reelection. Mike...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

Council Discusses Budget Surplus, Mills Act Homes, Traffic and Halloween

A budget surplus, designating Mills Act homes, the 130 Challenge and Halloween festivities were all highlights of the Coronado City Council meeting on October...
Read more
Community News

Pandemic-Style Halloween Fun Might Look Different, But the Holiday is Not Cancelled

The answer to the often-heard question “Will Halloween be cancelled this year?” is a resounding “NO” with new and creative ways to make this...
Read more
Business

Juice Crafters Becoming Parakeet Juicery, Highlighting Joy of Health

The former Juice Crafters in Coronado is evolving into Parakeet Juicery and nearing completion, with a joyful but “super clean” angle as well as...
Read more
People

“Empire Builder” Showcases John D. Spreckels’ Influence on Coronado and San Diego

Reaching far beyond Coronado, John Diedrich Spreckels greatly influenced the growth of San Diego at the end of the 19th and beginning of the...
Read more
People

Carter Grimes: From the Nado Sun to the Avon Farms Ice

When you think of Southern California sports, what comes to mind? Is it surfing? Water polo? Swimming? Or perhaps baseball or soccer? Whatever sport...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.