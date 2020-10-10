We Support Mike Donovan for City Council

Submitted by Karen and Joseph Moore

We are enthusiastically supporting Mike Donovan in his candidacy for another term on the Coronado City Council. When Mike ran for a Council seat four years ago, we were very impressed with his impeccable record of public service, both in his distinguished Naval career and as a member of the Coronado community. We were equally impressed by Mike’s education and his demonstrated work ethic. All of that has served him well and, more importantly, has served the citizens of Coronado well during the last four years. That record has only been burnished in Mike’s four years as a Coronado Councilman.

Mike has demonstrated that he recognizes potential conflicts of interest and assiduously avoids them in his consideration of matters before the Council that give rise to such conflicts. As a Councilman, he has been called upon to head up a number of important task forces and has performed each such task admirably.

Mike has no political agenda. It is clear that, to him, serving his fellow citizens well is reward enough. Without question, he has earned a second term.

Sincerely,

Karen and Joseph Moore