Submitted by Harry and Jessica Thaete
We are writing to ask your support for Whitney Antrim for CUSD School Board.
We have known the Antrims for more than fifty years. Their honesty, integrity and service to Coronado have been instilled in Whitney since birth.
Whitney is a brilliant woman whose mind, talents and hard work led to degrees in business and law. She has been successful as a Deputy Public Defender and leader of volunteer efforts for those less fortunate.
She is also a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. She has the skills, knowledge, talent and passion to help solve CUSD’s current and future issues.
Please read her statement to learn more about her – then cast your vote for Whitney Antrim.
Sincerely
Harry and Jessica Thaete
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter