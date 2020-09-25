Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Friday, September 25, 2020

Coronado Crime Report (September 12 through September 18)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes:

Petty Theft Report on I Avenue

Reporting party noticed her license plate missing from her vehicle.

Hit and Run at Boat Ramp on Strand Way

Occurred with jetski in water in boat harbor. No injuries were reported.

Vandalism Report on G Avenue

Victim reported his car was keyed.

Hit and Run at Christ Church Day School

Two vehicles were hit by a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Petty Theft Report at Shell on Orange Avenue

Reporting party at station claimed his backpack was stolen.

Hit and Run on 7th Street and D Avenue

No injuries were reported.

Hit and Run on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

Reporting party claimed black Ford Focus crashed into vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Burglary Report on G Avenue

Victim reported her back door slightly open and believed house was burglarized.

Arrests:

9/12/2020: Driving Without a License and in the Wrong Direction – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue

32 year old male

9/13/2020: Driving Without a License, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Lack of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

32 year old male

9/14/2020: Driving Without a License and Disobeying an Official Traffic Control Device – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 4th Street

37 year old female

9/14/2020: Driving While License Suspended and Inadequate Rear Lighting Equipment – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

45 year old female

9/14/2020: Driving While License Suspended and Inadequate Lighting of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

25 year old male

9/15/2020: Driving Without a License and Inadequate Lighting of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

31 year old male

9/15/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

32 year old male

9/15/2020: Outside Agency Warrant – Outside Agency Warrant on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard

46 year old male

9/15/2020: Driving Without a License, Disobeying an Official Traffic Control Device, and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 300 block of B Avenue

27 year old male

9/15/2020: Grand Theft – Felony on 7100 block of Broadway

38 year old male

9/15/2020: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

31 year old male

9/16/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Alameda Boulevard

40 year old female

9/16/2020: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on Interstate 5

24 year old male

9/16/2020: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 3rd Street

42 year old male

9/16/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of G Avenue

25 year old male

9/16/2020: Driving Without a License and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 3500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

38 year old female

9/17/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 400 block of 3rd Street

43 year old male

9/18/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 2nd Street

20 year old male

9/18/2020: Grand Theft and Conspiracy – Felony on 200 block of Prospect Place

36 year old male

9/18/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue

57 year old male

9/18/2020: Grand Theft, Conspiracy, and Inclusion of Firearms – Felony on 200 block of Prospect Place

31 year old male

Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

