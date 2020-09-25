Coronado Crime Report (September 12 through September 18)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes:
Petty Theft Report on I Avenue
Reporting party noticed her license plate missing from her vehicle.
Hit and Run at Boat Ramp on Strand Way
Occurred with jetski in water in boat harbor. No injuries were reported.
Vandalism Report on G Avenue
Victim reported his car was keyed.
Hit and Run at Christ Church Day School
Two vehicles were hit by a vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Petty Theft Report at Shell on Orange Avenue
Reporting party at station claimed his backpack was stolen.
Hit and Run on 7th Street and D Avenue
No injuries were reported.
Hit and Run on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
Reporting party claimed black Ford Focus crashed into vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Burglary Report on G Avenue
Victim reported her back door slightly open and believed house was burglarized.
Arrests:
9/12/2020: Driving Without a License and in the Wrong Direction – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue
32 year old male
9/13/2020: Driving Without a License, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Lack of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street
32 year old male
9/14/2020: Driving Without a License and Disobeying an Official Traffic Control Device – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 4th Street
37 year old female
9/14/2020: Driving While License Suspended and Inadequate Rear Lighting Equipment – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street
45 year old female
9/14/2020: Driving While License Suspended and Inadequate Lighting of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
25 year old male
9/15/2020: Driving Without a License and Inadequate Lighting of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street
31 year old male
9/15/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
32 year old male
9/15/2020: Outside Agency Warrant – Outside Agency Warrant on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard
46 year old male
9/15/2020: Driving Without a License, Disobeying an Official Traffic Control Device, and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 300 block of B Avenue
27 year old male
9/15/2020: Grand Theft – Felony on 7100 block of Broadway
38 year old male
9/15/2020: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
31 year old male
9/16/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Alameda Boulevard
40 year old female
9/16/2020: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on Interstate 5
24 year old male
9/16/2020: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 3rd Street
42 year old male
9/16/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of G Avenue
25 year old male
9/16/2020: Driving Without a License and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 3500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
38 year old female
9/17/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 400 block of 3rd Street
43 year old male
9/18/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 2nd Street
20 year old male
9/18/2020: Grand Theft and Conspiracy – Felony on 200 block of Prospect Place
36 year old male
9/18/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue
57 year old male
9/18/2020: Grand Theft, Conspiracy, and Inclusion of Firearms – Felony on 200 block of Prospect Place
31 year old male
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter