Monday, September 21, 2020

CommunityLetters to the Editor

Endorsement for Stacy Keszei for Coronado Unified School Board

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Matthew Griffith

Please accept this letter as an endorsement for Stacy Keszei for Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy and her incredible family for nearly a decade, I can attest to her strong and moral character, undeterred motivation, willingness to take on difficult situations, and strong sense of patriotism. Her rare combination of industry experience in the business world of leading sales teams, coupled with her understanding of the education process as a university professor, provides her and our community with the skill set that will make her an excellent board member.

As a family with two young children in the CUSD school system, Stacy represents precisely what the school board needs, as our district begins the difficult task of bringing students back to campus, the inevitable budget fallout, and a myriad of other challenges in the near future. Our school system is a source of pride and excellence within our Coronado community. It is a big reason why our family chose to live here in the first place. In times such as these, strong leadership is vital. Our children, parents, teachers, and administrators will benefit from a strong woman leader like Stacy Keszei in the CUSD board. I recommend her without reservation.

Thank you – Matthew Griffith

 

-----
