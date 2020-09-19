City Manager’s Weekly Update – Sept. 18, 2020

- Advertisement -

The Library and Community Center will serve as mail ballot drop-off locations for the Nov. 3 General Election. Find out more about how ballots will be received in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about three awards City projects and work have earned; a new ordinance effective Jan. 1 that prohibits the use of gas-powered leaf blowers; the completion of an experiment to add visual simulations for a proposed recycled water treatment facility at the Golf Course; youth sports practice is resuming at City athletic fields; and Dewey, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.