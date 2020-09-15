Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Sharp Coronado Hospital 50th Anniversary: The Power of Philanthropy, Women, Family and Vision

By Managing Editor

Sharp Coronado Hospital 50th Anniversary Celebration
50th Anniversary Celebration. Left to right: Susan Stone, CEO, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Bill Littlejohn, CEO, Sharp HealthCare Foundation, Lynne Harpst Koen, Philanthropist and Nora Allen, CDO, Coronado Hospital Foundation. Photo courtesy of Sharp Coronado Hospital.

On Friday, August 7, a special ceremony was held at Sharp Coronado Hospital to mark the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the four-story hospital tower, and presentation of the Donald N. Sharp Medal for Philanthropy to Lynne Harpst Koen.  What made the presentation extraordinarily special is that Lynne is a third generation philanthropist who has helped transform health care in Coronado along with her mother and grandmother.

 

Photo courtesy of Sharp Coronado Hospital

Lynne’s grandmother, Frances Nunnally Goodrich-Winzer came to California in 1925.  Her father, James Nunnally, a candy manufacturer and banker, helped leverage a buyout of the Coca-Cola Company in 1919 and became a member of the Board.  Frances dedicated herself to community and philanthropy following her father’s death.

In 1968, Frances was at the groundbreaking for the new Coronado Hospital tower (center above with hardhat and shovel) following her gift of $2.3 million of Coke stock, enabling the hospital to be built debt-free.

Image courtesy of Sharp Coronado Hospital

August 8, 1970 Dedication Day for Coronado Hospital. At the center of the festivities was Frances Nunnally Goodrich-Winzer cutting the ribbon. Photo courtesy of Sharp Coronado Hospital

Image courtesy of Sharp Coronado Hospital

By the time of the 1970 dedication Frances’ daughter Fran Harpst was active in Coronado Hospital, serving on the Board of Directors. Fran Harpst continued in her mother’s footsteps, giving generously of her time, talent and treasure to the hospital. She was a dedicated volunteer, serving as Auxiliary President and Hospital Board Member. She also developed Meals-on-Wheels in Coronado, a program close to her heart.

Fran Harpst photographed above as a Coca-Cola model in her youth and one of many board photos commemorating her dedicated service to the community. Photos courtesy of Sharp Coronado Hospital.

Over the span of her lifetime, Mrs. Harpst donated more than $5.5 million to Coronado Hospital Foundation. Her final gift, through her estate and nearly all of it in Coke stock, provided the opportunity for the hospital to purchase state-of-the-art MAKOPlasty® Partial Joint Replacement Technology that has helped establish the hospital as a Center of Excellence in Orthopedics.

Lynne in front of her Grandmother’s recognition and holding the original Meals on Wheel’s sign that adorned the van donated by her Mother. Photo courtesy of Sharp Coronado Hospital.

Lynne remembers her days as a Candy Striper fondly. She volunteered two days a week during her high school years. She is no stranger to the need for emergency care as a trained Emergency Medical Technician working for the County and Red Cross and eventually spearheading the Mounted Patrol Unit for Ramona Substation for the County of San Diego Sheriff’s Station.

Lynne raised her three children in Coronado and married George Koen 15 years ago. She is the proud grandmother of nine and a fur mother to three rescue dogs. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lynne was in the process of becoming a Sharp Coronado Auxiliary member again. She is also a strong advocate for women’s breast health. 

Together, these three extraordinary women have donated nearly $10 million to the hospital and community they love and care for.  They truly define generosity and have created an legacy which will endure another 50 years.  Thank you Frances, Fran and Lynne!

The 50th anniversary dedication ceremony can be viewed on vimeo:

Sharp Logo

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

