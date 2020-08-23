Now Enrolling at Crown Preschool! Find Out if You Qualify for Free State Funded Preschool at Crown

The Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Preschool Program is proud to announce we are accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year! Applications will be available at Crown Preschool’s website under Admissions and Registration www.crownpreschool.com.

The preschool office is located at 199 Sixth St, Coronado 92118. Office hours are 8 am – 3:30 pm, M-F by appointment only.

The program will begin virtually on Thursday, August 27, 2020 along with the rest of CUSD and will reopen in conjunction with the elementary schools.

The CUSD Preschool Program is available to both income eligible and private pay families. Private families can now join at half cost of regular tuition during the pandemic while school is virtually offered. Income eligible families who are at or under the income ceilings established by the California State Department of Education may qualify to receive FREE preschool at Crown!

Crown Preschool serves children 3 and 4 years of age and will only offer a 5-day weekly option for the 2020-2021 school year.

The program is excited to introduce its newly adopted curriculum, Creative Curriculum® for Preschool, rolling out in fall 2020. Creative Curriculum® for Preschool is a comprehensive, research-based curriculum that promotes exploration and discovery as a way of learning, enabling children to develop confidence, creativity, and lifelong critical thinking skills. Creative Curriculum® also aligns with the California Preschool Learning Foundations (Preschool State Standards). This amazing curriculum has gone virtual, so we hope you will join us in exploring and teaching to our younger learners this new year. Even virtually CUSD Preschool Program has found a way to offer the best at-home preschool program for our community!

For more information, please contact the Preschool Director at lisa.alonso@coronadousd.net.