Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Monday, August 24, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Education

Now Enrolling at Crown Preschool! Find Out if You Qualify for Free State Funded Preschool at Crown

By Managing Editor

The Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Preschool Program is proud to announce we are accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year! Applications will be available at Crown Preschool’s website under Admissions and Registration www.crownpreschool.com.

The preschool office is located at 199 Sixth St, Coronado 92118. Office hours are 8 am – 3:30 pm, M-F by appointment only.

- Advertisement -

The program will begin virtually on Thursday, August 27, 2020 along with the rest of CUSD and will reopen in conjunction with the elementary schools.

The CUSD Preschool Program is available to both income eligible and private pay families. Private families can now join at half cost of regular tuition during the pandemic while school is virtually offered. Income eligible families who are at or under the income ceilings established by the California State Department of Education may qualify to receive FREE preschool at Crown!

- Advertisement -

Crown Preschool serves children 3 and 4 years of age and will only offer a 5-day weekly option for the 2020-2021 school year.

The program is excited to introduce its newly adopted curriculum, Creative Curriculum® for Preschool, rolling out in fall 2020. Creative Curriculum® for Preschool is a comprehensive, research-based curriculum that promotes exploration and discovery as a way of learning, enabling children to develop confidence, creativity, and lifelong critical thinking skills. Creative Curriculum® also aligns with the California Preschool Learning Foundations (Preschool State Standards). This amazing curriculum has gone virtual, so we hope you will join us in exploring and teaching to our younger learners this new year. Even virtually CUSD Preschool Program has found a way to offer the best at-home preschool program for our community!

For more information, please contact the Preschool Director at lisa.alonso@coronadousd.net.

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

CUSD Update – Distance Learning Bridge Starts August 27

As the summer comes to an end, we are excited for the return of teaching and learning experiences across CUSD next week!We want to...
Read more
Education

Nick Kato and Casey Tanaka Conversations (Video)

Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Casey Tanaka.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LntCVVQ1uKwhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lX1sJz7HwV4https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sP7bNkuKVHgView the entire conversation here and learn more why I'm running...
Read more
Education

Alexia Palacios-Peters Delves Into Bid for CUSD Board

Alexia Palacios-Peters has been considering running for the Coronado Unified School District Governing Board for over five years, attending trainings and preparing.A government attorney...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Meeting: Equity Action Plan, Bridge Learning

The regularly-scheduled CUSD board meeting was held at district offices on Thursday, August 13, at 4pm. The four-hour long meeting was held indoors, where...
Read more
Education

Back to School with Distance Learning: Computers, Internet Access & Desk Space

The August “back to school” season is very different this year as all Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) schools prepare to start the school...
Read more
Education

CUSD Update: Board Meeting 8/13 & Back to School 8/27

As the summer winds down, CUSD is actively preparing for a unique and engaging 'Back to School' for both staff and students. In these...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Councilmember Mike Donovan Running for Re-Election

Submitted by Mike DonovanIt has been an honor to serve as your Councilmember for the past four years, and I look forward to earning...
Read more
Community News

County Off State Monitoring List, Businesses Still on Hold

San Diego County was removed Tuesday from the state’s County Monitoring List, but local businesses are still under restrictions. The County met a state...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Petition: No Hotel at Cays

Submitted by Daron Case  Petition Launched by Coronado Citizens CoalitionBy signing this petition, I oppose a hotel development on North Grand Caribe Isle at the...
Read more
Community News

Tracking COVID-19: 156 Total Coronado Cases Since March – Plus San Diego Stats

The 156 Coronado positive COVID-19 cases are cumulative since March 2020; and these reported cases are split between Coronado residential zip code (92118) and...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County Could Be Removed From Watch List On August 18

The state has reviewed its data and determined that San Diego County’s three-day metric of fewer than 100 cases per every 100,000 residents started...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

John Duncan, City Council Candidate, on the Importance of Police and Community Relations

Submitted by John DuncanI have been interested in national security and law enforcement, studying both as a Political Science major at the University of...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Nick Kato and Casey Tanaka Conversations (Video)

Education
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Casey Tanaka.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LntCVVQ1uKwhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lX1sJz7HwV4https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sP7bNkuKVHgView the entire conversation here and learn more why I'm running...
Read more

Imagine a Walkable Orange Avenue

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ryan CraneMayor Bailey recently offered a review of his last four years as mayor, highlighting some of the accomplishments that he and...
Read more

Councilmember Mike Donovan Running for Re-Election

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike DonovanIt has been an honor to serve as your Councilmember for the past four years, and I look forward to earning...
Read more

Petition: No Hotel at Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron Case  Petition Launched by Coronado Citizens CoalitionBy signing this petition, I oppose a hotel development on North Grand Caribe Isle at the...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Obituaries

Richard (Butch) Parker (1958-2020)

Richard Austin (Butch) Parker passed at home peacefully August 3, 2020.  Surfer, sailor, shipwright, competitive yacht racer, carpenter and commercial diver; he and his...
Read more
City of Coronado

Tim Rohan Takes a Stand: City Council Candidate Talks COVID, Communication, and Cross-Border Sewage

“I’m not a politician,” says Tim Rohan, who moved to Coronado as a first-grader in 1961. “I have no higher political ambitions.”So why is...
Read more
Sports

Middle School Fall Sports During the Pandemic

With the ongoing pandemic, back to school will be very different this year. Students won’t be physically returning to school but middle school students...
Read more
Education

Alexia Palacios-Peters Delves Into Bid for CUSD Board

Alexia Palacios-Peters has been considering running for the Coronado Unified School District Governing Board for over five years, attending trainings and preparing.A government attorney...
Read more
Community News

County Off State Monitoring List, Businesses Still on Hold

San Diego County was removed Tuesday from the state’s County Monitoring List, but local businesses are still under restrictions. The County met a state...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.