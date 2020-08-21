City Manager’s Weekly Update – August 21, 2020

The Council approved the playground design and equipment for Mathewson Park. Find out more about the complete renovation and what’s next in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

- Advertisement -

You can also read about work to protect the City’s logos and seals; a Council request for illustrations of alternatives to improve pedestrian safety along the western sidewalk on Ocean Boulevard; a Tennis Center pro shop update; a new shark awareness page on the City’s website; and Martin, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

- Advertisement -

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.