Saturday, August 22, 2020

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – August 21, 2020

By Managing Editor

The Council approved the playground design and equipment for Mathewson Park. Find out more about the complete renovation and what’s next in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about work to protect the City’s logos and seals; a Council request for illustrations of alternatives to improve pedestrian safety along the western sidewalk on Ocean Boulevard; a Tennis Center pro shop update; a new shark awareness page on the City’s website; and Martin, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

