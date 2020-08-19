Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityCommunity NewsFeatured

County Off State Monitoring List, Businesses Still on Hold

By Managing Editor

San Diego County was removed Tuesday from the state’s County Monitoring List, but local businesses are still under restrictions. The County met a state metric for fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people for a third consecutive day on Monday.

The case rate must remain under 100 for an additional 14 days, until Aug. 31, before K through 12 schools can reopen, if they choose to do so.

- Advertisement -

For now, all current restrictions on businesses or other activities, including those required to operate outdoors, remain in place. The restrictions will continue even after the 14-day period, unless the state provides additional guidance.

“Getting off the state’s County Monitoring List is a great first step, but we need to keep it up for another two weeks before all schools can open for in-person learning,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer.

- Advertisement -

The County was placed on the state’s Monitoring List more than six weeks ago, on July 3. To continue the downward trend in County case numbers, Dr. Wooten urges San Diegans to continue to wear face coverings, keep six feet apart, avoid large gatherings, frequently wash your hands and stay home if you’re sick.

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Pet of the Week: Martin, a Black/Grey/White Kitten for Adoption

Looking For a Good Sport? Don't Sell This Martin Short... Adorable Martin came to Coronado Animal Care Facility as a stray with a large litter...
Read more
People

Up For a Weekend Swim?

So, what did you do over the weekend? For Joe Camporesi, former assistant Coronado High School water polo coach (2000 – 2004),...
Read more
Community News

Inspired by a True Nature Story, Library Program Takes Flight

August is hurricane season, but what does that mean for birds? Pick up your own free copy of the book Numenia and the Hurricane by...
Read more
Community News

Chief Kaye Speaks to Coronado Democratic Club (Video)

On Saturday, August 15th, the Coronado Democratic Club was pleased to have Coronado’s own Police Chief Chuck Kaye as the speaker at its monthly...
Read more
Community News

Tracking COVID-19: 156 Total Coronado Cases Since March – Plus San Diego Stats

The 156 Coronado positive COVID-19 cases are cumulative since March 2020; and these reported cases are split between Coronado residential zip code (92118) and...
Read more
City of Coronado

The Return of Tanaka: Why Former Mayor Seeks a Spot on City Council

Casey Tanaka is no stranger to local politics. Although most know him as former Mayor of Coronado—he served from 2008 until 2016--he actually attended...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Operation Clean Sweep August 29, 2020

The Port of San Diego and the San Diego Port Tenants Association invite the public to participate in the 30th annual Operation Clean Sweep...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

In Support of Alexia Palacios-Peters for Coronado School Board

Submitted by Matt HeineckeIt is my pleasure to cast my upcoming vote for Alexia Palacios-Peters for Coronado School Board!Alexia and I have worked closely...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A Letter to the Community from Mayor Bailey

Submitted by Mayor Richard BaileyDear Coronado,It has truly been an honor representing our city and community as mayor for the past four years.Last week...
Read more
People

Community Hero: Christy Laflamme, SHARP Hospital ICU Nurse (video)

The latest Community Hero video from the Coronado Library’s Dive into Discovery Summer Reading Series. Thanks to Surf’s Up Studios for the video.https://youtu.be/0TojvzyoLfU
Read more
Business

Brady’s Pop-Up Shop Even Better

We’ve added to our inventory at our SUMMER POP-UP shop with Samuel Hubbard Shoes (from the founder of Rockport), Johnston & Murphy Shoes, all...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Elect Doodle Bailey 

Submitted by Don RyanDoodle Bailey’s Platform:To open all parks & beaches to dogs without leashes, everyday. To limit humans at parks & beaches...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Imagine a Walkable Orange Avenue

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ryan CraneMayor Bailey recently offered a review of his last four years as mayor, highlighting some of the accomplishments that he and...
Read more

Councilmember Mike Donovan Running for Re-Election

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike DonovanIt has been an honor to serve as your Councilmember for the past four years, and I look forward to earning...
Read more

Petition: No Hotel at Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron Case  Petition Launched by Coronado Citizens CoalitionBy signing this petition, I oppose a hotel development on North Grand Caribe Isle at the...
Read more

John Duncan, City Council Candidate, on the Importance of Police and Community Relations

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by John DuncanI have been interested in national security and law enforcement, studying both as a Political Science major at the University of...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

County Off State Monitoring List, Businesses Still on Hold

San Diego County was removed Tuesday from the state’s County Monitoring List, but local businesses are still under restrictions. The County met a state...
Read more
People

Up For a Weekend Swim?

So, what did you do over the weekend? For Joe Camporesi, former assistant Coronado High School water polo coach (2000 – 2004),...
Read more
City of Coronado

The Return of Tanaka: Why Former Mayor Seeks a Spot on City Council

Casey Tanaka is no stranger to local politics. Although most know him as former Mayor of Coronado—he served from 2008 until 2016--he actually attended...
Read more
Community News

Behind the Badge: The Impacts of the Bridge

One of the most unfortunate situations that the Coronado Police Department (CPD) deals with on a regular basis is suicide attempts on the San...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Meeting: Equity Action Plan, Bridge Learning

The regularly-scheduled CUSD board meeting was held at district offices on Thursday, August 13, at 4pm. The four-hour long meeting was held indoors, where...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.