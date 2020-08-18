Coronado Crime Report (July 31st through August 7th)

Crimes:
Battery Report on Ocean Boulevard
Assault occurred on the beach between a male and female subject. Male shoved the female against the wall. Female complained of neck pain and was taken to Scripps Medical Hospital in Chula Vista.
Grand Theft Report on First Street
Victim reported her jewelry stolen, amounting to a $4,000 loss.
Battery Report on Second Street
Victim’s daughter was destroying the house, breaking down doors, and hit the victim.
Petty Theft at the Shores on Silver Strand Boulevard
Victim’s phone and passport were stolen from their unlocked car.
Burglary Report at Coronado High School on D Avenue
Unknown suspect entered the campus and stole several computers.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Two bicycles were stolen.
Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol at McP’s Irish Pub on C Avenue
Three subjects appeared to have been drinking in the pub, walked out, and got into two different vehicles.
Vandalism Report on Glorietta Boulevard
Unknown suspect keyed the victim’s car and fled the scene undetected.
Assault with Deadly Weapon on Strand Way and Avenida De Las Arenas
Victim was intentionally hit by a moving vehicle.
Petty Theft at Hotel Del Coronado on Orange Avenue
Victim reported four of her bicycles stolen.
Petty Theft Report on Flora Avenue
Victim reported her turquoise Electra bicycle stolen. The total loss is $150.
Petty Theft Report at the Shores on Silver Strand Boulevard
Victim left her yellow beach cruiser locked between the Hotel Del Coronado and the Shores. Four days later, she returned to the bike rack to find it stolen. The total loss is $300.
Grand Theft Report on H Avenue
Victim reported two diamonds taken from their residence. There is no suspect information. The total loss value is $24,000.
Grand Theft Report at El Camino Tower Condos on Avenida Del Mundo
Victim reported a masked male entering his garage and took his bike. The total loss is $1,500.
Stolen Vehicle Report on C Avenue
Victim reported their motorcycle stolen.
Grand Theft Property on Sixth Street
Unknown suspect stole the victim’s wallet from her unlocked vehicle. The wallet contained the victim’s ID’s and $1,200 cash.
Shoplifting at Vons Grocery Store on Orange Avenue
Suspect stole several items, including a case of beer. Suspect fled the scene through the Eighth and Ninth Street alley.
Arrests:
7/31/20: Driving Without a License or Registration – Misdemeanor near 1100 block of Ninth Street
24 year old female
7/31/20: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor near 1100 block of Tenth Street
19 year old male
7/31/20: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor near 100 block of B Avenue
29 year old male
8/1/20: Possession of Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor near 100 block of B Avenue
39 year old female
8/1/20: Outside Warrant on Felony Charge – Felony near 1100 block of G Avenue
20 year old male
8/2/20: Outside Warrant on Felony Charge – Felony near 900 block of Ocean Boulevard
54 year old male
8/2/20: Possession of Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor near 1100 block of Orange Avenue
34 year old male
8/3/20: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor near 1100 block of Third Street
35 year old male
8/3/20: Possession of Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor near 500 block of Glorietta Boulevard
33 year old male
8/6/20: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor near State Route 75
20 year old male
8/7/20: Possession of Controlled Substance With Intent to Sale – Felony near 400 block of Glorietta Boulevard
31 year old female
8/7/20: Shoplifting – Misdemeanor near 800 block of Orange
33 year old male
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter