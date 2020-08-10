More from the Library! Prizes, Activities, Storytimes & More

As the Dive Into Discovery Summer Reading Program comes to a close, kids and teens are invited to pick up their prizes during the Library’s curbside pickup hours which are Monday-Friday 10 am to 4 pm. Prizes will be available for pickup through August 28th. Readers (so far) this year logged over 435 books and over 52,000 minutes of reading! That’s more than an entire month of reading every single minute of every single day!

Congratulations to all our participants! You can still participate through August 12! We will be drawing names for the grand prizes and notify all winners!

Just because Summer Reading is coming to a close, doesn’t mean the activities end there. Check out the library calendar or tune into our Facebook page for weekly storytimes for babies, toddlers, preschoolers, and Spanish storytime. Tinker Tuesday occurs every Tuesday at 3 pm and features fun STEAM activities you can do with ingredients you may already have at home.