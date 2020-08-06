Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church Awards Scholarships

Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church (GMPC) recently completed its annual award of scholarships to graduating seniors and returning college students. The 10 well-deserving students include: Nina Chestnut (SDSU), Ashley Klave (The Travel Academy), Trey Summers (University of Hawai’i at Manoa), Sarah Barns (Pt Loma Nazarene University), Margot Chestnut (Cal Poly State University), Joshua Rivers (Samford University), David Smith (SDSU), Allison Thibault (Grossmont College), Matthew Woodward (Liberty University), and Patricia Woodward (Liberty University).

Scholarships are funded entirely from GMPC Thrift Cottage sales. These well-rounded students are actively engaged in the community, their school organizations, sports, volunteer activities and in their academic pursuits. The students, the GMPC staff, and congregation are grateful to the Thrift Cottage volunteers and especially to all of Coronado’s Thrift Cottage donors and customers who make this possible.

Several of these students were awarded their scholarships at a Sunday GMPC worship service. Presented in an empty sanctuary in keeping with current state restrictions, it was live streamed (and viewed weekly not only by local church members, but also by an extended GMPC community in five countries and throughout the US). Their award presentation and service also can be viewed at GMPC.org, as a podcast.

