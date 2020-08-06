Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Thursday, August 6, 2020

Get a Clue: Dine, Drink, and Solve a Crime with Your Family at the First-Ever Virtual CSF Auction

By Christine Van Tuyl

Nothing is stopping this year’s Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) Auction…not even a bad guy! During this year’s “Who Dunnit: A Coronado Mystery” themed event, families will dine at home, watch and participate in the virtual event, and solve a mystery for a chance to win some killer prizes. The event takes place on Saturday, October 17th from 5:30-8:30pm.

(As CSF leaders explained, it would be a crime to miss it.)

The annual CSF fundraiser, presented by Donna Salof, will invite families (yes, kids are invited too!) to dress in their “mystery best.” (Think: Clue-inspired, detective-garb, Sherlock Holmes-swank.) And yes, there will be a costume contest and a prize for the sharpest-dressed detective team.

Detectives will dine at home on tasty takeout packages crafted just for the event, and sip on specialty drinks from local restaurants. The mission? To solve a crime…and support Coronado schools.

“It will be a family event in your own home,” explains Jeanmarie Bond, CSF President and CEO. “Families will buy their ‘Whodunnit’ mystery kit, and be tasked with solving the crime. The kit will have some hints and items in it, but you’ll have to watch and participate in the show to get all the clues.”

Throughout the course of the evening, different clues will be revealed by local celebrities, such as the Coronado police chief, the mayor, and more. Parents and kids will have to use their Coronado smarts and clever crime-solving skills to piece together the mystery.

“It’s really fun, because for the first time at this event we will get to actually include the kids in raising money for our kids and CSF,” says Leanne Anderson, Director of Development for CSF.

CSF logoThis year–more than ever–CSF needs support from parents and community members to keep all their programs going. CSF leaders explain that funds raised from this year’s event aren’t applied to this 2020-2021 school year; all dollars go to the following school year.

“This is our biggest fundraiser. All the money we raise will go towards next year, when we can all possibly be together again,” explains Leanne. “When we come back next year, we want our children to have iLab. We want our children to have choir. We want our children to have band. We want to have KCMS Broadcasting.”

The three-hour event will include music and interactive dancing, as participants decipher and unravel clues throughout the evening. Detectives will also bid on a variety of exciting items as in years past, during a live auction. (If there’s a particular item you’re looking to bid on, CSF kindly asks that you email a request for the desired auction item to csf@csfkids.org.)

Another fun add-on is the opportunity to purchase (and, potentially customize) a Coronado Clue game. All families are invited to participate in a raffle, where winners are bestowed with their own “spot” on the game of Coronado Clue to customize.

“The Coronado Clue board game will feature different locations in Coronado, like the Hotel Del, and we’ve named the characters after Coronado streets,” explains Jeanmarie. “If you buy a raffle ticket, and you win, you get to personalize one of the locations on the Clue board. You could personalize with a family photo, a pet, or a family crest, or something else fun and memorable.”

Donna Salof, who is the presenting sponsor of the CSF auction for the fifth year running, says this year’s event will be unlike any other.

“Due to the current conditions, I enjoy doing this to help the kids,” says Donna. “It’s important now more than ever to help the community and the kids get through this difficult time.”

Leanne echoes this statement.

“From a community perspective, it’s about seeing your friends,” says Leanne. “I know that kids are missing that. This will be an opportunity for people–and kids–to feel connected again. Our community is amazing, and we are so lucky to be where we are. Hopefully we will bring a little bit of joy.”

Keep your spyglass handy. Tickets will go on sale sometime in September at CSFkids.org.

 

