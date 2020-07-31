City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 31, 2020

The City is asking businesses to post fliers asking residents and visitors to Mask Up! Coronado. Find out more about Coronado’s ongoing campaign stressing the importance of wearing masks in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You also can read about the City soliciting for a new Tennis Center pro shop concessionaire; a meeting by the EPA on projects to solve the cross-border pollution; the first business to participate in the Orange Avenue Commercial Public Restroom program; the latest on the Coronado 130 Virtual Challenge; the next Dine Out! Coronado event this weekend; and Stella, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.