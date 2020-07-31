Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Friday, July 31, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 31, 2020

By Managing Editor

The City is asking businesses to post fliers asking residents and visitors to Mask Up! Coronado. Find out more about Coronado’s ongoing campaign stressing the importance of wearing masks in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

- Advertisement -

You also can read about the City soliciting for a new Tennis Center pro shop concessionaire; a meeting by the EPA on projects to solve the cross-border pollution; the first business to participate in the Orange Avenue Commercial Public Restroom program; the latest on the Coronado 130 Virtual Challenge; the next Dine Out! Coronado event this weekend; and Stella, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

City Offers Third Dine Out! Coronado Picnic

The next Dine Out! Coronado is set for this weekend, July 31-Aug. 2. All you need for your organized picnic is a takeout order...
Read more
City of Coronado

Election Season: How to Run for City Council or CUSD Board

Current events are emotionally and politically charged right now. For those who are ready to take action, now is the time. Whether you want...
Read more
City of Coronado

Whitney Benzian Reflects on City Council Experience

Whitney Benzian will not be running for reelection on the Coronado City Council, describing the difficult decision he has been thinking about for a...
Read more
Business

UPDATE: Planning Commission Denies “Crown Manor” Proposal for Overnight Guests & Events

UPDATE July 28, 2020 - The Planning Commission today denied the request for a Major Special Use Permit that would have set in motion...
Read more
City of Coronado

Mask Up! Coronado Masks for Sale

To raise awareness of the importance of facial coverings, the City provided more than 1,000 reusable face masks with the City logo to people...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 24, 2020

https://youtu.be/Ml-u80fcrsYThe City Council allocated funds to 16 local nonprofit organizations this week. Find out how the funds were distributed in the latest edition of...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Tracking COVID-19: 117 Total Coronado Cases Since March – Plus San Diego Stats

The 117 Coronado positive COVID-19 cases are cumulative since March 2020 and these reported cases are split between Coronado residential zip code (92118) and...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Strongly Oppose Crown Manor Proposal

Submitted by Jim RunnerI have owned 1007 Ocean Blvd, right next door to Crown Manor since 1992, and I most strongly oppose the proposal...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Crown Manor Affair

Submitted by Andy KoczonThe proposal by Mr. Christopher Bower (owner of Crown Manor) and the Hotel del Coronado (The Hilton Hotels Corporation) to commercialize...
Read more
City of Coronado

Mask Up! Coronado Masks for Sale

To raise awareness of the importance of facial coverings, the City provided more than 1,000 reusable face masks with the City logo to people...
Read more
Military

Coronado Marines Elect New Leadership

The Coronado Marine Corps League swore in new leadership on the 25th of July in a time-honored ceremony held at the Coronado golf course.Chris...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 24, 2020

https://youtu.be/Ml-u80fcrsYThe City Council allocated funds to 16 local nonprofit organizations this week. Find out how the funds were distributed in the latest edition of...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Whitney Antrim Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Whitney N. Antrim Dear Friends and Neighbors,I am excited to announce my candidacy for a seat on the Coronado Unified School Board. I...
Read more

The High Cost of Free Parking in Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ryan Crane“It’s not exactly free parking, but it’s darn close.” These were the words of city staff referring to the unanimous city...
Read more

Strongly Oppose Crown Manor Proposal

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim RunnerI have owned 1007 Ocean Blvd, right next door to Crown Manor since 1992, and I most strongly oppose the proposal...
Read more

The Crown Manor Affair

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Andy KoczonThe proposal by Mr. Christopher Bower (owner of Crown Manor) and the Hotel del Coronado (The Hilton Hotels Corporation) to commercialize...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Dining

Bluewater Boathouse Adds Temporary Tent City to Accommodate Outdoor Dining

Known as much for its historical charm as its fresh seafood, steaks and dining over the water, Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill will reopen after...
Read more
City of Coronado

Election Season: How to Run for City Council or CUSD Board

Current events are emotionally and politically charged right now. For those who are ready to take action, now is the time. Whether you want...
Read more
City of Coronado

Whitney Benzian Reflects on City Council Experience

Whitney Benzian will not be running for reelection on the Coronado City Council, describing the difficult decision he has been thinking about for a...
Read more
Business

UPDATE: Planning Commission Denies “Crown Manor” Proposal for Overnight Guests & Events

UPDATE July 28, 2020 - The Planning Commission today denied the request for a Major Special Use Permit that would have set in motion...
Read more
Business

Coronado Offers Business-to-Business COVID-19 Education, Monitoring

Coronado entered into a unique agreement in May with local nonprofit Coronado MainStreet to help local businesses comply with San Diego County’s Safe Reopening...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.