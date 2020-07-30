Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Thursday, July 30, 2020

CommunityPeople

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Awards Marilyn Foster Scholarships

By Managing Editor

While the Annual Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Awards Luncheon did not take place due to COVID-19, the club would like to recognize the 2020 Marilyn Foster Scholarship award recipients, Brianna Heinken, Giana Spatafore and Sasha Wong.

Marilyn Foster was an inspiration, a charitable and remarkable Coronado woman. She spent her many years in Coronado giving back to the community through numerous organizations and clubs. Without a doubt, the CJWC was lucky to have her as a member, mentor and lifelong friend. The CJWC Marilyn Foster Scholarship is named in her honor and recognizes a graduating high school young woman from Coronado who show promise for exceptional community service now and in the future.  Each winner is awarded a scholarship in the amount of $2,000.

In the past years the CJWC select two deserving female seniors to recognize, however, this year with a generous donation from Coronado Junior Woman’s Club member, Jessica Mushovic, a third scholarship was matched. Like Foster, Heinken, Spatafore and Wong are exceptional young women. Heinken was the founder of UNICEF at CHS, as well as serving as president for both UNICEF and the CHS Interact Club. This fall Heinken plans on beginning her studies in biomedicine and neuroscience, with the hopes of becoming a neurosurgeon in the future. Spatafore, a three sport athlete and member of the National Honor Society, will be continuing her education and athletic career in the fall at San Diego City College; she will be playing on the Women’s Basketball team and beginning the first steps towards her ultimate goal of achieving a doctorate in Psychology and becoming a Certified Athletic Trainer. Wong is a young leader in local groups including the CHS Young Democrats, Chess Club, Mock Trail and Global Discussion Club. She plans to pursue a career in Family Law. All three young women stood out to the scholarship committee because of their current commitment to their communities, and their future promise in their field of study and life passions.

This is the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club’s eleventh year awarding the Marilyn Foster Scholarship to graduating high school senior young women from Coronado.

We congratulate all three on their well-deserved awards and with them the best of luck in their future endeavors!

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

