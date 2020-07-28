City Offers Third Dine Out! Coronado Picnic

The next Dine Out! Coronado is set for this weekend, July 31-Aug. 2. All you need for your organized picnic is a takeout order from your favorite local restaurant and a reservation.

The City, the Coronado Chamber of Commerce and Coronado MainStreet thank residents for making the events a success during this difficult time for local restaurants impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

“Residents are really responding to our outdoor picnics,” City Manager Blair King said. “We are hearing great things from those who participate and we are happy to encourage people to pick up a takeout order to support our local restaurants.”

Last weekend over the course of two evenings, about 120 people attended one of two seatings. This weekend, there will be a third evening, on Sunday. This weekend will be the City’s third park picnic under the stars.

The City’s Dine Out! Coronado offers nearly a dozen tables set up under canopies at Spreckels Park. Diners may book a table for a maximum of six people (children under 12 exempt) from the same household. On Friday and Saturday, July 31 and Aug. 1, the first reservation is at 6 p.m. and the second at 7:15 p.m. On Sunday, the reservations are set for 5:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

The City safely spaces the tables and cordons off the area to control social distancing. Reservations and masks are required when entering. The concept is to provide a reserved table to diners in a safe 10-by-10 pop-up tent to enjoy food and beverages. Diners can bring their own alcohol to drink with their dinner within the roped-off area only.

Residents are invited to make a reservation by calling the Chamber of Commerce at 619-435-9260. Check the Chamber of Commerce website for restaurant contact information.

The City will consider more events, if the demand continues. Staff implements all operating protocol required by the San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency including the sanitation of the table and chairs, regulation of social distancing, mandatory face coverings and screening of staff hired to welcome and seat guests and conduct sanitation protocol.