Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
City of CoronadoEntertainmentDining

City Offers Third Dine Out! Coronado Picnic

By Managing Editor

The next Dine Out! Coronado is set for this weekend, July 31-Aug. 2. All you need for your organized picnic is a takeout order from your favorite local restaurant and a reservation.

The City, the Coronado Chamber of Commerce and Coronado MainStreet thank residents for making the events a success during this difficult time for local restaurants impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

- Advertisement -

“Residents are really responding to our outdoor picnics,” City Manager Blair King said. “We are hearing great things from those who participate and we are happy to encourage people to pick up a takeout order to support our local restaurants.”

Last weekend over the course of two evenings, about 120 people attended one of two seatings. This weekend, there will be a third evening, on Sunday. This weekend will be the City’s third park picnic under the stars.

The City’s Dine Out! Coronado offers nearly a dozen tables set up under canopies at Spreckels Park. Diners may book a table for a maximum of six people (children under 12 exempt) from the same household. On Friday and Saturday, July 31 and Aug. 1, the first reservation is at 6 p.m. and the second at 7:15 p.m. On Sunday, the reservations are set for 5:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

- Advertisement -

The City safely spaces the tables and cordons off the area to control social distancing. Reservations and masks are required when entering. The concept is to provide a reserved table to diners in a safe 10-by-10 pop-up tent to enjoy food and beverages. Diners can bring their own alcohol to drink with their dinner within the roped-off area only.

Residents are invited to make a reservation by calling the Chamber of Commerce at 619-435-9260. Check the Chamber of Commerce website for restaurant contact information.

- Advertisement -

The City will consider more events, if the demand continues. Staff implements all operating protocol required by the San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency including the sanitation of the table and chairs, regulation of social distancing, mandatory face coverings and screening of staff hired to welcome and seat guests and conduct sanitation protocol.

 

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Election Season: How to Run for City Council or CUSD Board

Current events are emotionally and politically charged right now. For those who are ready to take action, now is the time. Whether you want...
Read more
Business

UPDATE: Planning Commission Denies “Crown Manor” Proposal for Overnight Guests & Events

UPDATE July 28, 2020 - The Planning Commission today denied the request for a Major Special Use Permit that would have set in motion...
Read more
City of Coronado

Whitney Benzian Reflects on City Council Experience

Whitney Benzian will not be running for reelection on the Coronado City Council, describing the difficult decision he has been thinking about for a...
Read more
City of Coronado

Mask Up! Coronado Masks for Sale

To raise awareness of the importance of facial coverings, the City provided more than 1,000 reusable face masks with the City logo to people...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 24, 2020

https://youtu.be/Ml-u80fcrsYThe City Council allocated funds to 16 local nonprofit organizations this week. Find out how the funds were distributed in the latest edition of...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Awards Community Grants, Hears Parking Enforcement Improvements

Awarding Community Grants was the main focus on the July 21 Coronado City Council meeting. There were 104 public comments submitted in advance, with...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Coronado Marines Elect New Leadership

The Coronado Marine Corps League swore in new leadership on the 25th of July in a time-honored ceremony held at the Coronado golf course.Chris...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 24, 2020

https://youtu.be/Ml-u80fcrsYThe City Council allocated funds to 16 local nonprofit organizations this week. Find out how the funds were distributed in the latest edition of...
Read more
People

Climbing for a Cause

On August 13th, Morgan Willis plans to climb Mount Saint Helens, an active volcano in Washington that rises to 8,366 feet.In the weeks leading...
Read more
Community News

County COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 500, Cases Over 25K

A record number of COVID-19 deaths were reported in San Diego, bringing the region’s total to 505, the County Health and Human Services Agency...
Read more
Business

Coronado Offers Business-to-Business COVID-19 Education, Monitoring

Coronado entered into a unique agreement in May with local nonprofit Coronado MainStreet to help local businesses comply with San Diego County’s Safe Reopening...
Read more
Community News

A Message from Coronado’s Mayor Richard Bailey

This is a quick message to everyone in our community. And I specifically want to emphasize the word "community" because, especially lately, our tight...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

The High Cost of Free Parking in Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ryan Crane“It’s not exactly free parking, but it’s darn close.” These were the words of city staff referring to the unanimous city...
Read more

Strongly Oppose Crown Manor Proposal

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim RunnerI have owned 1007 Ocean Blvd, right next door to Crown Manor since 1992, and I most strongly oppose the proposal...
Read more

The Crown Manor Affair

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Andy KoczonThe proposal by Mr. Christopher Bower (owner of Crown Manor) and the Hotel del Coronado (The Hilton Hotels Corporation) to commercialize...
Read more

Whoever Runs On a Law and Order Platform in November Will Win

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mary ScyocurkaOn May 4th an 18 year old Coronado High School student was robbed on Orange Avenue. He was selling a gold chain...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

UPDATE: Planning Commission Denies “Crown Manor” Proposal for Overnight Guests & Events

UPDATE July 28, 2020 - The Planning Commission today denied the request for a Major Special Use Permit that would have set in motion...
Read more
City of Coronado

Whitney Benzian Reflects on City Council Experience

Whitney Benzian will not be running for reelection on the Coronado City Council, describing the difficult decision he has been thinking about for a...
Read more
Education

Coronado Schools to Start 2020-2021 with Virtual Learning, Look Towards a Safe Reopening

On Thursday, July 23 and Friday, July 24, the Coronado School District held a series of town hall meetings on Zoom to discuss the...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Awards Community Grants, Hears Parking Enforcement Improvements

Awarding Community Grants was the main focus on the July 21 Coronado City Council meeting. There were 104 public comments submitted in advance, with...
Read more
People

Local Voices: 2013 CHS Grad Pursues the American Dream

From Low-Income Housing to College at USC and a Master's in Electrical Engineering: 2013 Coronado High School Grad Pursues the American Dream In some ways,...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.