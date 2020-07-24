Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Friday, July 24, 2020

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 24, 2020

By Managing Editor

The City Council allocated funds to 16 local nonprofit organizations this week. Find out how the funds were distributed in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about a big change to parking rules in the commercial district; the outdoor picnic venue Part 2; a unique and successful COVID-19 education and monitoring program; masks with the City’s logo now available for sale; outdoor fitness classes on public property; Library programs during the pandemic; and Banjo, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

