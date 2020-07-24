City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 24, 2020

The City Council allocated funds to 16 local nonprofit organizations this week. Find out how the funds were distributed in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about a big change to parking rules in the commercial district; the outdoor picnic venue Part 2; a unique and successful COVID-19 education and monitoring program; masks with the City’s logo now available for sale; outdoor fitness classes on public property; Library programs during the pandemic; and Banjo, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.