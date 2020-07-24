Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Friday, July 24, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
CommunityCommunity News

California on “The Edge of a Cliff” – More Executive Orders Likely

By Coronado Times

California Coastline

With a series of temporary protections that helped Californians get through the first few months of the pandemic set to expire soon, Gov. Gavin Newsom hinted he will today extend some programs in another flex of executive power.

- Advertisement -

Additional federal unemployment benefits of $600 per week end July 31, foreshadowing a wave of evictions and what Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf predicted will be a “homelessness Armageddon.” Meanwhile, many workers are resisting returning to work for fear they aren’t adequately protected against the virus, even as unemployment continues to rise.

  • Newsom on Wednesday: There’s “growing recognition … that we are walking towards the edge of a cliff.”

He added that he is “looking at the authority vested in me” to extend executive orders for eviction moratoriumsworkers’ compensation, sick leave and protections for essential workers.

Negotiating with unions will play a key role. Workers backed by powerful labor groups are calling for stricter safety measures as they point to outbreaks that have ravaged nursing homes, hospitals, grocery stores and warehouses. The United Farm Workers union wants Attorney General Xavier Becerra to investigate the Primex Farms pistachio plant in the San Joaquin Valley, where nearly 25% of workers tested positive for coronavirus and one died.

- Advertisement -

But the prospect of further executive action isn’t likely to please everyone. Assemblymember Kevin Kiley, a Rocklin Republican, has compiled a 123-page document of all the laws Newsom has changed via executive order during the pandemic, calling it a “monarchy.”

And landlords and businesses are facing financial cliffs of their own.

- Advertisement -

______________

The coronavirus bottom line: As of 9 p.m. Thursday night, California had 425,616 confirmed coronavirus cases and 8,027 deaths from the virus, according to a CalMatters tracker.

Also: CalMatters regularly updates this pandemic timeline tracking the state’s daily actions. And we’re tracking the state’s coronavirus hospitalizations by county.


CalMatters.org is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Times
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

5 Things You Should Know About Divorce and the Military

By Jeanne W. Murray 1)  Knowing Where to File Can Be Difficult. Military people may have several places that they call home – a home...
Read more
Community News

Book Bundle Service at the Coronado Library

Do you miss browsing the library shelves? Are you stuck in a reading rut and looking to try some new authors or learn something...
Read more
Community News

New Service at Coronado Library: Ask a Librarian

Do you have a question for us? Ask us now! Librarians are available to help with your inquiries, questions and research. While the building is closed,...
Read more
Community News

County COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 500, Cases Over 25K

A record number of COVID-19 deaths were reported in San Diego, bringing the region’s total to 505, the County Health and Human Services Agency...
Read more
Community News

Taking Your Makeup Miraculously Nude for a Stay-at-Home Summer

Even though many areas across the county have been re-opening, many of us are either still under stay-at-home orders or facing new lockdowns in...
Read more
Community News

Pet of the Week: Banjo, a Tabby Cat for Adoption

Complete your Band with a Little Banjo... Handsome Banjo came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility when he and several other cats were found in...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

19 California Counties on Watch List for Increased COVID-19 Restrictions

With the July 4 holiday weekend only days away, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that 19 counties home to 72% of the...
Read more
Business

Art for Wildlife Galleries Announces Closing / Downsizing Sale July 10-12

After more than 26 years in business, Art for Wildlife Galleries at the Coronado Ferry Landing will be closing and re-organizing.  To further that...
Read more
Community News

Fauci to CA: Good Work So Far, But State Needs Public Buy-In for Safe Reopening

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading public health voice in the coronavirus pandemic, gave California a pat on the back Wednesday, complimenting the state’s handling...
Read more
People

Coronado’s Robbie Haines to be Inducted Into National Sailing Hall of Fame

The National Sailing Hall of Fame (NSHOF) announced today nine sailors comprising its 10th anniversary class of inductees.  Coronado's Robbie Haines is a former...
Read more
Community News

Fractured Skulls, Lost Eyes: Police Often Break Own Rules Using ‘Rubber Bullets’

By Liz Szabo, Kaiser Health News and Jay Hancock, Kaiser Health News and Kevin McCoy, USA TODAY and Donovan Slack, USA TODAY and Dennis...
Read more
Community News

“Agitated” Pedestrian on Bridge Taken into Police Custody

Details of this incident were published by the Coronado Police Department via their Facebook page:At 10:47 am morning, we received several 9-1-1 calls...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Whoever Runs On a Law and Order Platform in November Will Win

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mary ScyocurkaOn May 4th an 18 year old Coronado High School student was robbed on Orange Avenue. He was selling a gold chain...
Read more

There Are No Easy Answers, But Coronado Goes Above and Beyond

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard Bailey, Mayor, City of CoronadoSometimes there are no easy answers, especially during a once every hundred years pandemic.On July 13, confronted...
Read more

Casey Tanaka Announces Candidacy for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Casey Tanaka From March through to the present, I have gone into my classroom on most every weekday to stay sharp on future...
Read more

I am Conflicted About How and When to Reopen Public Schools

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Casey TanakaI am conflicted about how and when to reopen public schools. I cannot help but notice that stores like Vons and...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Education

Coronado Schools to Start 2020-2021 with Virtual Learning, Look Towards a Safe Reopening

On Thursday, July 23 and Friday, July 24, the Coronado School District held a series of town hall meetings on Zoom to discuss the...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Awards Community Grants, Hears Parking Enforcement Improvements

Awarding Community Grants was the main focus on the July 21 Coronado City Council meeting. There were 104 public comments submitted in advance, with...
Read more
People

Local Voices: 2013 CHS Grad Pursues the American Dream

From Low-Income Housing to College at USC and a Master's in Electrical Engineering: 2013 Coronado High School Grad Pursues the American Dream In some ways,...
Read more
Business

Coronado Offers Business-to-Business COVID-19 Education, Monitoring

Coronado entered into a unique agreement in May with local nonprofit Coronado MainStreet to help local businesses comply with San Diego County’s Safe Reopening...
Read more
Business

Coronado Retirement Village Reacts Swiftly to Any Positive COVID-19 Tests

Coronado Retirement Village is a family owned and operated facility that is "very proud to offer a loving and caring environment that feels like...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.