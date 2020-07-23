Climbing for a Cause

On August 13th, Morgan Willis plans to climb Mount Saint Helens, an active volcano in Washington that rises to 8,366 feet.
In the weeks leading up to his climb, he hopes to raise $8,366, which will go directly to Outdoor Outreach to help youth from under-resourced communities get outside.
To learn more or to donate, click here
