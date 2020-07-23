Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Friday, July 24, 2020

People

Climbing for a Cause

By Managing Editor

On August 13th, Morgan Willis plans to climb Mount Saint Helens, an active volcano in Washington that rises to 8,366 feet.

In the weeks leading up to his climb, he hopes to raise $8,366, which will go directly to Outdoor Outreach to help youth from under-resourced communities get outside.

To learn more or to donate, click here

Morgan Van Big Bear

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

