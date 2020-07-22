Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Wednesday, July 22, 2020

City Offers 2nd Outdoor Dining Venue: Dine Out Coronado!

The City will offer a second chance for residents to enjoy a picnic dinner at an outdoor dining venue at Spreckels Park this weekend.

By City of Coronado

The City, the Coronado Chamber of Commerce and Coronado MainStreet hope residents join them in supporting local restaurants impacted by the ongoing pandemic by picking up a take-out order on Friday or Saturday, July 24 or 25.

Residents are invited to make a reservation by calling the Chamber of Commerce at (619) 435-9260. Each evening, there will be two seatings offered.

“Our first event was so well-received, we want to offer a chance for more residents to book a table,” City Manager Blair King said. “We want to do all we can to support our local businesses during this difficult time. All we ask is that you pick up a takeout meal from your favorite restaurant, maintain social distancing, and wear a mask except when seated with your household group.”

Last weekend’s Dine Out! Coronado event hosted more than 130 diners, with the majority from Coronado. Diners arrived with takeout from nearly a dozen local restaurants offering a variety of take-out food.

Diners may book a table for a maximum of six people (children under 12 exempt) from the same household. Dining begins at 6 pm. A second seating will begin at 7:15 pm.

The City will set up 11 safely spaced tables and cordon off the area to control social distancing. Reservations are required. The concept is to provide a reserved table to diners in a safe 10-by-10 pop-up tent to enjoy food and beverages. The City Council last week waived the alcohol prohibition for the event so diners can bring their own alcohol to drink with their dinner within the roped-off area only.

The City will consider more events, if there is a demand. Staff implements all operating protocol required by the San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency including the sanitation of the table and chairs, regulation of social distancing, mandatory face coverings and screening of staff hired to welcome and seat guests and conduct sanitation protocol.

