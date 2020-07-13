Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Monday, July 13, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
FeaturedMilitary

Coronado Based Crews Contribute to Firefighting Efforts on USS Bonhomme Richard

By Jeannie Groeneveld

SAN DIEGO (July 12, 2020) A helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 combats a fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Ross/Released)

Fed Fire continues to lead the coordinated effort with teams from San Diego Fire Department, Coronado Fire Department, Navy firefighting teams, Coronado-based Navy Helicopters and more as they fight the fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard, July 13. As of 0630 July 13, 57 individuals including 34 Navy Sailors and 23 Civilians have been treated for minor injuries related to the fire. Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, commander, ESG 3, and Capt. Will Eastham, Commanding Officer of HSC-3 provided an update during a press briefing.

- Advertisement -

“Right now our main priority is to fight the fire, we have been at this for over 24 hours now and have 400 Sailors from around the waterfront making every effort to save the ship,” said Rear Adm. Sobeck. “I am extremely proud of our Sailors.” Sobeck informed reporters that there was no ordnance on board the ship, and that they are cognizant of environmental concerns of water and air quality. He said they are continually assessing the extent of the damage but that they need a full investigation to determine what caused the fire.  Sobeck explained that one of the challenges that led to the fire spreading so quickly is that the ship was in the shipyard for maintenance and its Halon [firefighting] system was disabled since it was being worked on.

Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 3, and Capt. Will Eastham, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 commanding officer , speak at a press conference at Naval Base San Diego.

Posted by Surface Warriors on Monday, July 13, 2020

“We have had three aircraft supporting the mission in support of the brave Sailors and firefighters on the ground” said Capt. Eastham, “So far we have dumped 415 buckets of water onto the ship.”

- Advertisement -

Helicopters based at Naval Air Station North Island on Coronado are supporting firefighters as they combat the fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard.

Units from Coronado Fire Department supported the firefighting efforts on July 12 and were relieved in the early afternoon. Aircraft stationed aboard Naval AirStation North Island have flown missions dropping water on the fire and Sailors from USS Abraham Lincoln gathered firefighting gear and personnel to support the efforts.

- Advertisement -

SAN DIEGO (July 12, 2020) Sailors mobilize to combat a fire on board the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base San Diego, July 12, 2020. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Haist/Released)

 

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie is a recently retired Naval Officer whose first duty station brought her to Coronado in 1998.  A Navy Helicopter Pilot for 10 years and a Public Affairs Officer for 11 years, the Navy afforded her many incredible opportunities to serve her country in unique ways while seeing the world.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Mobile Black Lives Matter Protest Shares Message in Coronado

A peaceful, mobile Black Lives Matter protest left downtown San Diego yesterday to pass through Coronado, traveling across the bridge and down Third Street...
Read more
Military

USS Bonhomme Richard Evacuated After Shipboard Fire Pier-Side at Naval Base San Diego

Local, base and shipboard fire fighting teams responded to a fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6), a Wasp-class Amphibious Assault Ship, while it was...
Read more
Education

CUSD Eyes Safe Fall ReOpening; Town Hall Meeting Scheduled for July 23rd

The Coronado Unified School District held a special meeting July 9 to discuss safe reopening plans for the fall. The meeting, which board members...
Read more
Dining

Time of Crisis Calls for Creative Measures as Restaurants Strive to Remain Open

Coronado restaurants have shown resiliency during these past few months of the pandemic, and continue to now as they march forward into this next...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 Update from Sharp Coronado Hospital

With the renewed concerns about COVID-19 exposure, we reached out to Sharp Coronado Hospital Chief Executive Officer Susan Stone, PhD RN FACHE, for answers...
Read more
Military

Coronado Welcomes USS Theodore Roosevelt Home From Deployment

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returned to its homeport at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado on July 9th, after completing a challenging...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Changes Coming to CHS Bell Schedule – District Looking for Parent and Student Input

During a regular PTO meeting on November 20, Coronado High School Principal Shane Schmeichel met with parents to discuss the process for determining upcoming...
Read more
Community News

Joshy Lively is Going to Toy Story Land ~ Many Wishes Come True at Amazing Race for Children’s Wishes

The Amazing Race For Children's Wishes raised almost $100,000 as 10 bike teams and five electric boat teams completed challenges during the race on...
Read more
Education

Coronado Middle School Honors Veterans During Special Ceremony

Coronado Middle School continued its proud tradition of Take a Vet to School Day as they honored veterans ranging in service from WWII to...
Read more
Dining

4th Annual Coronado Island Film Festival Kicks Off With “Taste of the Festival”

Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) returns for its fourth year, bringing with it a variety of films, panels, parties and workshops for attendees to...
Read more
Community News

Deaths and Illness Related to Vaping Cause Concern ~ How Coronado Schools are Helping Educate the Community

In the wake of recent deaths and lung illness cases caused by vaping, or the use of e-cigarettes, the Center for Disease Control (CDC)...
Read more
Dining

New Restaurants and Old Favorites Offer Tasty Treats at 10th Annual Taste of Coronado

The Coronado Junior Woman's Club celebrated A Taste of Coronado's 10th anniversary by showcasing new restaurants, offering delicious bites and delightful cocktails from local...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Il Fornaio Allowed to Take HALF the Bay Path in Front of Their Building?

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike BarnesThe other day as I walked towards the Ferry Landing, I noticed that Il Fornaio had been allowed to put small...
Read more

The Devastating Impact COVID-19 Has Had On My Life

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Michelle TalleyI'm writing with intentions to share insight into the one of many lives that have been heavily impacted by Covid. I'm...
Read more

Historic City Council Accomplishments Improve Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard Bailey, Mayor, City of CoronadoAs we work collectively here in Coronado, throughout the region, and at the state level to address...
Read more

4th of July Heritage

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ch, Col (ret) Gary J. ZiccardiI am a Coronado resident since 2016 who served as Navy Surface Warfare Officer for 4 years,...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Military

Coronado Based Crews Contribute to Firefighting Efforts on USS Bonhomme Richard

Fed Fire continues to lead the coordinated effort with teams from San Diego Fire Department, Coronado Fire Department, Navy firefighting teams, Coronado-based Navy Helicopters...
Read more
Community News

Mobile Black Lives Matter Protest Shares Message in Coronado

A peaceful, mobile Black Lives Matter protest left downtown San Diego yesterday to pass through Coronado, traveling across the bridge and down Third Street...
Read more
Military

USS Bonhomme Richard Evacuated After Shipboard Fire Pier-Side at Naval Base San Diego

Local, base and shipboard fire fighting teams responded to a fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6), a Wasp-class Amphibious Assault Ship, while it was...
Read more
Education

CUSD Eyes Safe Fall ReOpening; Town Hall Meeting Scheduled for July 23rd

The Coronado Unified School District held a special meeting July 9 to discuss safe reopening plans for the fall. The meeting, which board members...
Read more
Dining

Time of Crisis Calls for Creative Measures as Restaurants Strive to Remain Open

Coronado restaurants have shown resiliency during these past few months of the pandemic, and continue to now as they march forward into this next...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.