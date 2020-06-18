CUSD Update, Board Meeting on June 18 at 4pm

We are committed to equity for all students. On Thursday evening, the Governing Board will review and discuss BP 0410: Nondiscrimination in District Programs and Activities with an acknowledgment that CUSD must seek deeper understanding in order to initiate meaningful and systemic change.

We must equip ourselves with the sustained resources and training to create school communities and experiences which celebrate diversity and foster inclusivity. We will work tirelessly this summer to ensure systems are designed and policies are placed in order to move our district forward in 2020-21.

The Fall Task Force Committee, comprised of staff across CUSD, has convened and is actively reviewing and contemplating State and Local guidelines regarding our Reopening Plan. Our central focus is designing viable options which prioritize the health, safety, and success of our staff and students. Earlier this afternoon, the San Diego County Office of Education released reopening guidance for San Diego County. We will survey our parents when we release our draft ‘Returning to School’ plan and placement options.

Happy Father’s Day!

In Compliance with the Governor of California’s “Safet-at-Home Order” due to COVID-19, the Coronado Unified School District Board of Education will be conducting meetings virtually until further notice. This means there will be no specific physical meeting place: the meeting will be held remotely. However, public participation continues to be welcomed and encouraged.

We will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, June 18, 2020, with the open session starting at 4:00 p.m. The meeting will show live on Spectrum Cable, Channel 19, and also on the internet at tv.coronado.ca.us. The Board of Education is interested in hearing your comments on any agenda item or general public comment. In the interest of reducing the spread of COVID-19, members of the public are encouraged to submit their comments in one of two ways:

Leave a voicemail at (619) 522-8900 ext. 1025 (not to exceed three (3) minutes).

Submit a written comment for the meeting (not to exceed three (3) minutes), please submit your comment no later than 2:00 p.m. on the day of the Regular Board Meeting. Click here to submit a written comment.

Consent Agenda

Approve the Personnel Register

Approve/Ratify Contracts for Services

Approve/Ratify Purchase Orders and Warrants

Adopt Annual Board Resolution 20-06-02 Regarding State and Federal Construction Funds

Adopt Resolution 20-06-03 Regarding the Education Protection Account Imposed by Article XIII, Section 36(f)

Adopt Resolution 20-06-05 Accepting the Child Care and Development Funding Terms and Condition for the 2020-2021 School year for the California State Preschool Program at Silver Strand Elementary School and Village Elementary School and Authorize Staff to Sign the Contract

Approve the Annual Committee on Assignment for the 2020-2021 School Year

Authorize Disposal of Surplus Property & Equipment

Accept Uniform Complaint Quarterly Report

Approve Contract with KCE Champions LLC.

Action

Adopt the Coronado Unified School District 2020-21 Budget

Approve the Agreement between the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) and the California School Employees Association (CSEA), and approve related AB1200 disclosures

Reject All Bids for Home-to-School Student Transportation RFP Bid No. CUSD-2020-01

LCAP COVID-19 Operations Written Report

Approval: 2020 CUSD LCAP Federal Addendum

Approval: College and Careers Access Pathways (CCAP) Partnership Agreement

Approve Amendment to Employment Contract: Assistant Superintendent

Approve Amendment to Employment Contract: Superintendent

Approve the revised salary schedule for Certificated/Classified Management & Confidential (Non-Represented) Employees

Reports

Student Services: Review of current Board Policy of Nondiscrimination

Long-Range Plan Update

Click this link to watch the Board Meeting live on June 18, 2020, at 4:00 PM.

Springboard to Summer Resources

CUSD 2020-2021 Student Calendar