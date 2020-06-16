COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Tuesday, June 16, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
CommunityCommunity News

Low Cost Counseling

By Coronado SAFE

Youth and Family Counseling

Coronado SAFE’s staff provides confidential Youth and Family Counseling programs and resources to support and guide struggling young people, and those who are raising them, through life’s most challenging circumstances, with the hope of helping them to resolve problems, restore relationships, and enjoy their lives to the fullest. Coronado SAFE provides several counseling/intervention services designed to raise awareness, educate, and increase coping skills related, but not limited to: Depression & Anxiety; Anger Management; Bullying/Being Bullied; Suicidal Ideation; Drug & Alcohol Use; and, Family Transitions. Youth and families have often been referred to SAFE by self, peers, parents, schools, law enforcement, or judicial systems. Our services are on a sliding scale based fee system.

Consultation, Information, and Referrals

Our staff provides a detailed screening process supporting intake, triage, and referral services for all youth and families requesting Counseling Services. This allows for coordination of care in-house or to appropriate referral sites.

One-On-One Youth Counseling and Family Support Services

Coronado SAFE Counselors typically see teens, pre-teens, and elementary aged students as young as kindergarten. We also strive to include parents, legal guardians, or even whole families in order to support the family unit. Our counselors have a wide range of skills and training in modalities such as cognitive behavioral therapy, motivational interviewing, emotionally-focused therapy, narrative therapy, and family systems therapy.

To schedule with a counselor, click HERE or call 619-478-4066 to set an appointment. 

- Advertisement -

*Note: Coronado SAFE does not provide immediate crisis intervention services. If you or a family member need immediate assistance please call 911 or contact the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado SAFE

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Summer Reading Program at The Coronado Public Library

The Coronado Public Library is excited to launch its 2020 Summer Reading Program, running from Monday, June 15 to Wednesday, August 12.This year’s theme...
Read more
Community News

Coronado SAFE to Provide “Turtle Time” Bags for Children Displaying Strong Emotions

Families are all adapting to the evolving changes in daily life caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Children look to adults for guidance and reassurance...
Read more
Community News

Health Experts Link Rise In Arizona COVID Cases To End Of Stay-At-Home Order

By Will Stone. This story is part of a reporting partnership between NPR and Kaiser Health News. With new daily coronavirus cases rising in at least two dozen states,...
Read more
Community News

County Urging Public, Businesses to Help Prevent COVID-19 Outbreaks

Community outbreaks of COVID-19 are one of 13 triggers the County is closely monitoring to determine whether to stop or dial back the reopening of the...
Read more
Community News

Trump Supporters Hold “Boat Parade” in San Diego Bay (videos / photos)

Yesterday, a "boat parade" took place in San Diego Bay to show support for President Trump and, according to event coordinator Nick Garcia, to...
Read more
Community News

Unofficial CHS Graduation Takes Place at Beach and Sunset Park

After the official Coronado High School graduation ceremony was cancelled by San Diego County (due to health concerns), parents and students put together an...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

CHS Considers Changing Open Campus Lunch Policy – Coronado Business Owners Input Requested

Coronado parents quoting concerns regarding liability, health, and safety are requesting that the Coronado Unified School District's governing body review Coronado High School's...
Read more

1/14/14 All-Community Forum: CHS Policy on Open Campus Lunch

Do you have an opinion on Coronado High School's open lunch policy? Do you have children that are in high school or will...
Read more

Fred Becker Kicks off this Thursday!

Fred Becker Seminar Series: The Power of the "Why": Motivating Behavior by Understanding What's Underneath November 14th, 6:30-8:00PM @CMS-Granzer Hall ...
Read more

Operation SAFE Heart: The Real Science and Simple Truth Behind Successful Families

Coronado SAFE (Student and Family Enrichment) presents: Operation Safe Heart: The Real Science and Simple Truth Behind Successful Families Establish the heart-to-heart...
Read more

Positive Discipline- a few spots left!

Positive Discipline is Back! New class starts Oct 23rd- Limited spots available POSITIVE DISCIPLINE WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2013 FROM 9:30-11:30AM Coronado SAFE office This...
Read more

Positive Discipline is Back! New class starts Oct 23rd- Limited spots available

POSITIVE DISCIPLINE WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2013 FROM 9:30-11:30AM Coronado SAFE office This 5-weekclass series teaches parents how to use positive discipline as a way...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Congratulations Coronado High School Class of 2020

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Gene Thomas GomulkaOne should not be surprised that the San Diego County Health Department issued a cease and desist order in regard...
Read more

Acting on Our Principles

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim DeBelloWhile the soaring SpaceX launch this weekend lifted our spirits and re-ignited our faith to achieve greatness, we are brought back...
Read more

I See Your Colors

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebekah KobsAs the world is aching right now I know each family is trying to process things in their own way. For...
Read more

It Breaks My Heart

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Michael Emerson in response to George Floyd’s murderIt breaks my heart to write this down, It breaks it more to not. It breaks my...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Military

Safety Standards Uncompromised as Navy Restarts SEAL Training

Printed with permission of US Department of Defense Written By: Navy Lt. John Mike"Hooyah!" and other screams of motivation pierced the crisp Coronado, California, air in the...
Read more
Education

Protest March in Coronado

Hundreds of Coronado students, parents and community residents gathered today to raise their voices and march in support of racial equality and justice in...
Read more
Military

USS Fitzgerald En Route to San Diego

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (June 13, 2020) -- The guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) departed Huntington Ingalls Industries, Ingalls Shipbuilding division’s Pascagoula shipyard June 13...
Read more
People

Local Voices: What the Captain of the Coronado High School Football Team Wants You to Know

Meet Edward. He just graduated with the Coronado High School class of 2020. He’s black.Edward is a star athlete--the captain of this year's football...
Read more
People

CHS Graduates Take to the Streets (video)

Coronado High School class of 2020 took to the streets this morning for a car parade around town. Congratulations Graduates!!   Visual storyteller Brad Willis shares this...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.