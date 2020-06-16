Low Cost Counseling

Consultation, Information, and Referrals

Our staff provides a detailed screening process supporting intake, triage, and referral services for all youth and families requesting Counseling Services. This allows for coordination of care in-house or to appropriate referral sites.

One-On-One Youth Counseling and Family Support Services

Coronado SAFE Counselors typically see teens, pre-teens, and elementary aged students as young as kindergarten. We also strive to include parents, legal guardians, or even whole families in order to support the family unit. Our counselors have a wide range of skills and training in modalities such as cognitive behavioral therapy, motivational interviewing, emotionally-focused therapy, narrative therapy, and family systems therapy.

- Advertisement -

*Note: Coronado SAFE does not provide immediate crisis intervention services. If you or a family member need immediate assistance please call 911 or contact the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.