Gyms, Hotels, Bars, Pools Can Open June 12 with Guidance

Gyms, hotels, bars and wineries are part of the long list of businesses and industries that can begin to reopen June 12, provided they follow appropriate guidance.

County health officials have reviewed the guidance and the following businesses can also open:

Swimming pools, including condominiums and community pools (See local guidance)

Hotels and other rental properties for tourism and individual travel

Card rooms, racetracks and satellite wagering facilities

Family entertainment (bowling alleys, batting cages)

Zoos, galleries, museums and aquariums

Film/TV production

Professional sports without spectators

Before businesses reopen, they must fill out a Safe Reopening Plan, share it with their employees and display it where customers and patrons can see it.

They must also make sure employees and customers get a temperature or symptom screening, use face coverings when not eating or drinking, maintain physical distancing and practice good hand hygiene.

Over the weekend, day camps, campgrounds, RV parks, and outdoor recreation such as sports fishing and charter boats could begin reopening. Today, coastal cities can reopen parking lots at beaches. Check with individual cities for clarification.

“As we reopen more businesses, we must continue to be vigilant and take preventive measures,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Each of us is responsible and has a role to play to make sure cases do not increase.”

The following businesses must remain closed until further notice:

Nail and facial salons

Tattoo parlors

Therapeutic massage businesses

Conventions

Concerts

If You Protest, Get a Test

County health officials are recommending that everyone who participates in a protest, consider being tested for COVID-19 because they are at higher risk of contracting the virus.

Large gatherings and people being close to each other increase the risk of contracting COVID-19 because people can transmit the virus when chanting, screaming or talking, especially if they are not wearing a face covering.

“It is likely that we will see cases in people who have participated in the recent protests,” Wooten said. “People should be tested and be on the lookout for symptoms.”

Residents without symptoms wishing to get a COVID-19 test should check first with their health care provider. They can also get tested at a state or County site where tests are administered for free.

People showing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider and arrange for testing. If you don’t have a health care provider, call 2-1-1 and ask for a public health nurse who will give you a referral.

Everyone who wants to get tested needs an appointment.

For County site appointments, call 2-1-1.

For state sites, make an appointment online or call 888-634-1123. State sites are in Escondido, El Cajon, Chula Vista, San Ysidro and Southeastern San Diego.

County public health nurse administers a COVID-19 test.

If you make an appointment for a COVID-19 test in any location, it’s important that you keep it so that the spot does not go unused.