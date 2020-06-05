Rep. Peters Congratulates Coronado’s Grant Gould for Service Academy Acceptance

Rep. Scott Peters (CA-52) released the following statement commending the 15 students from California’s 52nd congressional district – a record number – who received official appointments at the United States Air Force, Naval, Military, and Merchant Marine Academies, including Coronado High School’s Grant Gould.

“I want to congratulate the young men and women in San Diego, and their families, who were accepted to our nation’s prestigious service academies,” said Rep. Peters. “Military service is so crucial to the continued success and safety of our country. Particularly now, we’re seeing the dedication and bravery that our servicemembers are known best for as they enhance response efforts to combat COVID-19 domestically and uphold their duties abroad. The current displays of service reflect the best values of America, and I’m confident their commitment will be carried on by the exceptional future leaders of our Armed Forces attending the U.S. service academies as the class of 2024.”

The following students, first nominated by Rep. Peters and the service academy board members in January, have been specially selected by each respective academy as part of their 2024 class:

United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA)

‘Acta Non Verba; Deeds Not Words’

Grant Gould- Coronado High School

Rigney Herrera- Cathedral Catholic High School

Rep. Peters shared a portion of Grant’s essay: “My parents ensured I had a strong academic foundation, and the ability to participate in sports, which has taught me teamwork, setting goals, camaraderie, and how to lead and follow. Having lived in Coronado my whole life, I have friends who have had to sacrifice time away from their parents and haven’t had a parent at a basketball or baseball game or had the ability to talk to their parents in person. It can be hard. I’ve also experienced men and women in our community who have died protecting our country, so I understand there are no guarantees while out training or being deployed. I want to give back to my country and continue to defend our freedoms.”

United States Air Force Academy (USAFA)

‘Integrity First, Service Before Self, Excellence In All We Do’

Alexxis Brown- Westview High School

Asher Ellis- Francis Parker School

Blake Eastman- Serra High School

Holden Brosnan- Cathedral Catholic High School

Isaac Schultz- La Jolla High School

Samuel De La Cruz- The Bishop’s School

Tyler Wheeler- Torrey Pines High School

United States Military Academy (USMA)

‘Duty, Honor, and Country’

Benjamin Berry- San Diego City College

Gwendolyn Vestal- Del Norte High School

Kate Hartford- La Jolla High School

Nathan Kim- The Cambridge School

United States Naval Academy (USNA)

‘Ex Scientia Tridens; From Knowledge, Seapower’

Christie Linnard- The Bishop’s School

Caitlin Fish- Naval Academy Prep School

Peters also thanked the members of his service academy nomination committee: Phil Alpert, Nancy Caine, Lou Smith, Jim Zoll, Erik Olson and Dan Snyder.

“The men and women who serve on my service academy nomination committee spent many hours reviewing transcripts, letters of recommendation and interviewing more than 60 students this year to recommend which students would receive a Congressional nomination from my office. I value and thank them for their service,” Rep. Peters said.