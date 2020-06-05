COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Friday, June 5, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
MilitaryCommunityPeople

Rep. Peters Congratulates Coronado’s Grant Gould for Service Academy Acceptance

By Managing Editor

Rep. Scott Peters (CA-52) released the following statement commending the 15 students from California’s 52nd congressional district – a record number – who received official appointments at the United States Air Force, Naval, Military, and Merchant Marine Academies, including Coronado High School’s Grant Gould.

- Advertisement -

“I want to congratulate the young men and women in San Diego, and their families, who were accepted to our nation’s prestigious service academies,” said Rep. Peters. “Military service is so crucial to the continued success and safety of our country. Particularly now, we’re seeing the dedication and bravery that our servicemembers are known best for as they enhance response efforts to combat COVID-19  domestically and uphold their duties abroad. The current displays of service reflect the best values of America, and I’m confident their commitment will be carried on by the exceptional future leaders of our Armed Forces attending the U.S. service academies as the class of 2024.”

The following students, first nominated by Rep. Peters and the service academy board members in January, have been specially selected by each respective academy as part of their 2024 class:

Grant Gould

- Advertisement -

United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA)
‘Acta Non Verba; Deeds Not Words’

  • Grant Gould- Coronado High School
  • Rigney Herrera- Cathedral Catholic High School

Rep. Peters shared a portion of Grant’s essay: “My parents ensured I had a strong academic foundation, and the ability to participate in sports, which has taught me teamwork, setting goals, camaraderie, and how to lead and follow. Having lived in Coronado my whole life, I have friends who have had to sacrifice time away from their parents and haven’t had a parent at a basketball or baseball game or had the ability to talk to their parents in person. It can be hard. I’ve also experienced men and women in our community who have died protecting our country, so I understand there are no guarantees while out training or being deployed. I want to give back to my country and continue to defend our freedoms.”

United States Air Force Academy (USAFA)
‘Integrity First, Service Before Self, Excellence In All We Do’

  • Alexxis Brown- Westview High School
  • Asher Ellis- Francis Parker School
  • Blake Eastman- Serra High School
  • Holden Brosnan- Cathedral Catholic High School
  • Isaac Schultz- La Jolla High School
  • Samuel De La Cruz- The Bishop’s School
  • Tyler Wheeler- Torrey Pines High School

United States Military Academy (USMA)
‘Duty, Honor, and Country’

  • Benjamin Berry- San Diego City College
  • Gwendolyn Vestal- Del Norte High School
  • Kate Hartford- La Jolla High School
  • Nathan Kim- The Cambridge School

United States Naval Academy (USNA)
‘Ex Scientia Tridens; From Knowledge, Seapower’

  • Christie Linnard- The Bishop’s School
  • Caitlin Fish- Naval Academy Prep School

Peters also thanked the members of his service academy nomination committee: Phil Alpert, Nancy Caine, Lou Smith, Jim Zoll, Erik Olson and Dan Snyder.

“The men and women who serve on my service academy nomination committee spent many hours reviewing transcripts, letters of recommendation and interviewing more than 60 students this year to recommend which students would receive a Congressional nomination from my office. I value and thank them for their service,” Rep. Peters said.

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Bargains Abound at New Sand, Beach and Bikini Boutique

Every day is a new shopping adventure, with many rooms to explore, at the newly opened Sand, Beach and Bikini boutique. Owner Sandy Johnson...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Police Chief Chuck Kaye Speaks to the Community

Today, Coronado Police Chief Chuck Kaye speaks out to condemn the death of George Floyd, share how it has affected the community from a...
Read more
People

Coronado Chalk Art Adds to Memorial for George Floyd (Video)

Using art, Coronado students came together today in a show of unity, doing their part to get the word out, be part of the...
Read more
Obituaries

Dr. Don Dill (1933-2020)

“Donald Dill, Just A Small-Town Doc” Never has one person had such a profound effect on Coronado as the late Dr. Donald Dill. This small-town...
Read more
Community News

Peaceful Protests Hope to Spread the Black Lives Matter Message and Encourage Change

https://youtu.be/MDsTC4fJIhQLate this afternoon in Coronado, two separate peaceful demonstrations were taking place. One at the corner of Orange Avenue and Sixth Street where a...
Read more
Community News

Video: Coronado Young Life Hosts “Tacky Prom” Across Coronado

Coronado Young Life added a bit of sunshine to Coronado High School students that were missing out on prom due to COVID-19. Here is...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

I See Your Colors

Submitted by Rebekah KobsAs the world is aching right now I know each family is trying to process things in their own way. For...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

It Breaks My Heart

Submitted by Michael Emerson in response to George Floyd’s murderIt breaks my heart to write this down, It breaks it more to not. It breaks my...
Read more
Community News

George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery Deaths: Racism Causes Life-threatening Conditions for Black Men Every Day

By Shervin Assari, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science. Originally published in The Conversation.High-profile police shootings and deaths of black men in custody –...
Read more
Community News

Scripps Health Reopens Coronado Clinic Previously Closed for Pandemic

Scripps Health this week reopened the last of its outpatient clinics that had been temporarily closed in March after state and county officials issued...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Black Lives Matter – What Coronado Residents Can Do to Help

Submitted by Khara HarknessI am part of the 75% of white people that occupy Coronado.Coronado is currently at a complete stop. COVID19 is rapidly spreading across the world causing...
Read more
Community News

Memorial for George Floyd Grows at Coronado Beach

On the sidewalk near Coronado's central beach, a makeshift memorial for George Floyd was started today by Coronado's Grant-Williams family. The memorial is growing...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Acting on Our Principles

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim DeBelloWhile the soaring SpaceX launch this weekend lifted our spirits and re-ignited our faith to achieve greatness, we are brought back...
Read more

I See Your Colors

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebekah KobsAs the world is aching right now I know each family is trying to process things in their own way. For...
Read more

It Breaks My Heart

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Michael Emerson in response to George Floyd’s murderIt breaks my heart to write this down, It breaks it more to not. It breaks my...
Read more

Black Lives Matter – What Coronado Residents Can Do to Help

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Khara HarknessI am part of the 75% of white people that occupy Coronado.Coronado is currently at a complete stop. COVID19 is rapidly spreading across the world causing...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

Coronado Police Chief Chuck Kaye Speaks to the Community

Today, Coronado Police Chief Chuck Kaye speaks out to condemn the death of George Floyd, share how it has affected the community from a...
Read more
Dining

Coronado Enjoys a Good Meal Out, Thankful for So Many Options

I’m not sure any of us truly understood how much we liked dining in restaurants until we were quarantined with stay at home orders...
Read more
People

Coronado Chalk Art Adds to Memorial for George Floyd (Video)

Using art, Coronado students came together today in a show of unity, doing their part to get the word out, be part of the...
Read more
Business

The Gallery & Hemp Life Now Open

Mike Tepper was ready for his grand opening of The Gallery & Hemp Life when the world came to a halt. The opening of...
Read more
Travel

Vandemic Adventure: Hitting the Road to Explore a New World

At the beginning of March 2020, I had big plans. I would soon graduate college, fly to Europe and hike the Haute Route trail...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.