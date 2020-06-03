City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – June 3, 2020

Dog Beach, Sunset Park Reopened

The City Council approved opening up Dog Beach and nearby Sunset Park at a meeting on Tuesday, June 2.

Dog Beach was closed when all City beaches shut down April 3 to discourage public gatherings that might help spread the coronavirus. When City beaches reopened on April 27 for limited activities such as walking and running, the City kept Dog Beach closed due to the difficulty visitors had in maintaining the required social distancing.

Passive Use of Beach Permitted

Coronado’s beach is open as of June 2 for passive use, including sunbathing and relaxing with towels and chairs with members of your household unit.

Bridge Closures and the Reasons Why

The San Diego-Coronado Bridge is a state highway, managed by the California Department of Transportation and the California Highway Patrol.

The bridge is closed for many reasons, including traffic accidents, someone who is contemplating jumping, and, as in recent days, due to protesters aiming to walk across the bridge. There might be other reasons, such as filming a commercial, which will close it intermittently over the course of a weekend morning, or roadwork, which is typically conducted by Caltrans at night.

When the bridge is closed, it may be closed by the CHP or by the City’s Police Department, or both, if an emergency situation arises. Law enforcement may close both sides of the bridge, as needed.

It is unpleasant when the bridge closes for any reason, especially if you must leave or return to Coronado during the pandemic, but there is always a reason and that is to protect the safety of the public.

Coronado Monitors Safety, Supports Free Speech

The City is aware of concerns about ongoing protests and demonstrations and wants to assure the community that it is actively monitoring the situation even during the ongoing pandemic.

Serology Testing Update

The City Council suspended this week the development of a Coronado-centric community COVID-19 serology testing program.

