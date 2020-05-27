COVID-19 in San Diego:
Rotarian Jerry Winter Supports our Local Businesses

By Coronado Rotary

By Kitt Williams

Mary Ann Berta, Jerry Winter and Sue Ryan at la mer, Mary Ann’s business
Jerry Winter, 28-year Rotarian

On the occasion of his 90th birthday, Jerry Winter recognized a need among our local Coronado businesses and contributed $5,000 to the Rotary Foundation to help them with losses suffered during the pandemic lockdown.
If we are fortunate, we have a friend or family member to whom we turn when times are the toughest. They lift our spirits and support us in many ways, large and small. Jerry Winter, 28-year member of Coronado Rotary, is one of those individuals to whom we turn. He is a past Rotarian of the Year (2010) and recipient of the Peacemaker award (2018). The Peacemaker Award recognizes individuals who are making a difference in promoting understanding, tolerance, and conflict resolution, and helping build goodwill and peace.

Jerry Winter offered the following encouragement to Coronado businesses: “All I can say is hang in there. This is especially tough on those types of businesses that have to come in close contact with their customers. Coronadans are thoughtful people and will support them as soon as the government loosens some restrictions.”

The Coronado Rotary Board identified 20 local restaurants and businesses that have donated in the past to Rotary charitable events such as Low Tide Ride & Stride, End Polio Now Wine Tasting, and the Jim Laslavic Charity Golf Tournament. Sue Ryan, Rotary Community Services Director, contacted each business and restaurant, purchased gift cards with Jerry’s contribution, and conveyed Rotary’s thanks to the owners for their past support. The gift cards will serve as silent auction items for future Rotary fundraising events.

Mary Ann Berta, 28-year Rotarian, and owner of Tartine and la mer, has been a staunch supporter of many Rotary events. She was very appreciative of the gift card purchase and offered these words of advice to her fellow business owners: “We need to stay positive together! We don’t want to risk losing our small-town atmosphere.” Mary Ann also expressed thanks to the City of Coronado for providing the Lifeline Business Loan when businesses need it most.

Rotary has always supported and demonstrated a commitment to local businesses in various ways. Jerry Winter’s gift validates that commitment in the most tangible way possible.

