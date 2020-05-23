COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Saturday, May 23, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
CrimeFeatured

Teen Arrested in Connection to Orange Avenue Shooting & Robbery

By Coronado Times

Yesterday, the Coronado Police Department released a statement related to the May 4 shooting and robbery of CHS student, Jacob Mckanry:

This morning, we arrested one suspect in the shooting and robbery incident that took place on May 4 in the 900 block of Orange Avenue that left an 18-year-old Coronado High School student with serious injuries.

- Advertisement -

Coronado detectives, with the assistance of Chula Vista PD SWAT, National City PD, Harbor PD SWAT, and SDSUPD served three search warrants and arrested a 17-year-old male in Chula Vista earlier today.

The suspect is charged with attempted homicide, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.

We would like to thank our community for their assistance and patience during this investigation. 
– Coronado Police Department
-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Avatar
Coronado Times
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Restaurants and Retail Shopping Reopen – What Does That Mean?

Now that the state has approved the county’s request to move into phase 2B of reopening - restaurants and stores can now open to...
Read more
City of Coronado

Council Discusses Budget and Approves Opening of Tennis Center, Restaurants, Stores with Safety Precautions

The focus of Tuesday's City Council meeting was decision making on the ever-changing environment of state and county health orders related to coronavirus. A...
Read more
Community News

Glorietta Bay Inn Announces New Sanitizing and Social Distancing Procedures

As the world navigates the coronavirus and COVID-19 pandemic and acclimates to a new business as usual, Glorietta Bay Inn, a member of Kamla Hotels, is proud...
Read more
Community News

City to Reopen Tennis Center Courts – Temperature Checks Required Before Entry

The City Council has approved the reopening of the Tennis Center on Wednesday, May 20, after the San Diego County Public Health Officer amended...
Read more
Community News

Restrictions and Face Coverings When Restaurants and Stores Reopen

UPDATE MAY 21, 2020 - The state has approved the county's request to move into phase 2B of reopening. This means that in-store shopping...
Read more
Crime

Cops and Robbers: Glorietta Bay Marina Shed and Cays Shed Broken Into (4/15/20-5/6/20)

Thanks to the Coronado Police Department for providing The Coronado Times with the below information (partial list): Crimes: 5/5/20: Malicious Mischief/Vandalism near 600 block of I...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Liberty Call Distilling and Seven Caves Spirits Pivot to Offer Hand Sanitizer

During the COVID-19 crisis many businesses have taken strides to ensure public safety, including one Coronado resident’s company, Liberty Call Distilling. Since March, Liberty...
Read more
Community News

Governor Newsom Outlines Four Stage Plan to “Re-Open” California

Governor Gavin Newsom, alongside California Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell, today laid out an update on...
Read more
Military

USS Kidd Arrives in San Diego – Sailors to be Treated for COVID-19

As part of the Navy’s aggressive response to the COVID-19 outbreak on board the guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100), the ship will arrive...
Read more
Business

The “Pink Slip” is Changing America…and San Diego Too (Circa 1992)

Editor's Note: This article was first written in 1992 by Stephen Williams and he granted permission to run it in The Coronado Times. It...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Beaches Set to Re-Open for Activities, No Loitering

In cooperation with San Diego Coastal cities and in response to San Diego County’s recently amended health order, ocean water activity may resume on...
Read more
Community News

Mayor Bailey Launches Petition – Seeks Feedback on Re-Opening Public Spaces

Mayor Richard Bailey has launched a website, OpenSanDiegoCounty.com in order to gather feedback regarding re-opening public spaces in San Diego County.  The website links...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Skill Saws, Weed Whips, Mowers and Blowers

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Charles BatschI remember the first time I came to this town. It was 1960 and I was only five years old. When...
Read more

Who Jumped Friday, and Why Was It My Family’s Fate to Witness Such a Horrific End of Life?

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Sheri J. SachsThe San Diego Bay, with its iconic Coronado Bay Bridge, is a treasure for those who are granted the opportunity...
Read more

What is the definition of Social Distancing and open parks in Coronado?

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike BarnesI went for a walk today through the Ferry Landing and was SHOCKED at how many people were hanging out in...
Read more

Coronado, we didn’t want to leave you…

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Paul & Kathryn PflaumDear Coronado,I arrived in your care in April of 1972 to begin my Navy enlistment at NASNI in what...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Crime

Teen Arrested in Connection to Orange Avenue Shooting & Robbery

Yesterday, the Coronado Police Department released a statement related to the May 4 shooting and robbery of CHS student, Jacob Mckanry:This morning, we arrested...
Read more
Business

Restaurants and Retail Shopping Reopen – What Does That Mean?

Now that the state has approved the county’s request to move into phase 2B of reopening - restaurants and stores can now open to...
Read more
City of Coronado

Council Discusses Budget and Approves Opening of Tennis Center, Restaurants, Stores with Safety Precautions

The focus of Tuesday's City Council meeting was decision making on the ever-changing environment of state and county health orders related to coronavirus. A...
Read more
Community News

Glorietta Bay Inn Announces New Sanitizing and Social Distancing Procedures

As the world navigates the coronavirus and COVID-19 pandemic and acclimates to a new business as usual, Glorietta Bay Inn, a member of Kamla Hotels, is proud...
Read more
Community News

City to Reopen Tennis Center Courts – Temperature Checks Required Before Entry

The City Council has approved the reopening of the Tennis Center on Wednesday, May 20, after the San Diego County Public Health Officer amended...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.