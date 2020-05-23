Teen Arrested in Connection to Orange Avenue Shooting & Robbery

Yesterday, the Coronado Police Department released a statement related to the May 4 shooting and robbery of CHS student, Jacob Mckanry:
This morning, we arrested one suspect in the shooting and robbery incident that took place on May 4 in the 900 block of Orange Avenue that left an 18-year-old Coronado High School student with serious injuries.
Coronado detectives, with the assistance of Chula Vista PD SWAT, National City PD, Harbor PD SWAT, and SDSUPD served three search warrants and arrested a 17-year-old male in Chula Vista earlier today.
The suspect is charged with attempted homicide, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.
