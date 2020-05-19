COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Tuesday, May 19, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
BusinessCommunityCommunity News

Board of Supervisors to Consider County’s Plan for Accelerated Reopening at Tuesday Morning Meeting

By Managing Editor

San Diego County health officials will be presenting to the Board of Supervisors this morning the region’s plan that would allow it to accelerate the reopening of the local economy.

In response to this news, Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey issued a “call to action” Monday evening for residents to email the county supervisors and request that the supervisors move forward with the phase 2 reopening as part of agenda item 5 and request they send a letter to the governor’s office requesting authority to move into phase 3.
County Supervisors’ Email Addresses:

- Advertisement -

Mayor Bailey’s Action Item 2 is to email the Governor’s office and request counties be given the autonomy to move into phase 3 at their own discretion. Governor’s Office email: [email protected]

At this morning’s meeting, county health officials will tell the Board they are confident the region meets new state criteria that would allow it to move further into Stage 2 of the California resiliency roadmap.

- Advertisement -

The criteria include:

  • Less than 5% of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations over a 7-day period or no more than 20 COVID hospitalizations on any single day in the past 14 days.
  • Fewer than 25 new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days or less than 8% testing positive in the past 7 days.
  • Have a capacity to be able to test 1.5 per every 1,000 residents and at least 15 staff per 100,000 county population trained and available for contact tracing.
  • Hospital capacity for a possible surge of 35% of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 cases in addition to providing usual care for other patients.

If the Board approves the plan, it will be immediately submitted to the California Department of Public Health for review.

“The County meets the modified metrics that have been shared with us by the state,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “We will continue to monitor other metrics to inform our further opening of local businesses, organizations and activities to strike a balance between the protection of the public health and economic viability of our region.”

If the plan is approved, the County will be cleared to accelerate into Stage 2, which will include in-person dining reservations and retail shopping with social distancing.

Restaurants and retail shops are encouraged to review the state guidance for their business and complete the County’s Safe Reopening Plan, which is required to be displayed on the premises.

Most counties in the state are expected to meet the new criteria to reopen at a faster pace.

State Testing Sites

Two state-run walk-up test sites will open Tuesday, May 19. One is located at the Tubman-Chavez Center at 415 Euclid Avenue and the other at the former San Diego County Assessor Office at 200 S. Magnolia Avenue in El Cajon.

These two sites are in addition to those already operating in Escondido and Chula Vista. All the state-run locations require appointments, which can be made at  www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123.

County Testing Sites

A County testing site is now re-opened from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in Mission Valley. This site can test up to 180 people daily. To make an appointment at a County site, call 2-1-1.

On Saturdays, the County’s Live Well on Wheels Mobile Office will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Euclid Health Center, located at 292 Euclid Ave. An appointment is required and can be set up by calling 2-1-1.

COVID-19 testing options include calling your doctor or medical provider to schedule an appointment, signing up on the state website, or calling 2-1-1.

Image as of May 18, 2020

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

City Drafts Advocacy Letter to State in Support of Local Small Businesses – to Review at May 19 Meeting

At its May 8 special meeting, the Coronado City Council directed staff to draft a letter to state officials in support of local small...
Read more
Business

Time To Come Out Of Our Bunkers?

by Peter Thoms, CFA, MBAThe first quarter ended with pervasive fears about the long-term damage COVID-19 would do to our collective health and to...
Read more
Community News

What US States Can Learn from COVID-19 Transition Planning in Europe

By Holly Jarman, University of Michigan; Sarah Rozenblum, University of Michigan, and Scott L. Greer, University of Michigan. Originally published in The Conversation.After a rapid rise...
Read more
Community News

PAWS Cat & Dog Adoption Update!

In response to recent direction from our Governor and City officials relative to COVID-19 restrictions, PAWS of Coronado has evaluated the best way to...
Read more
Community News

Calling all Coronado Canines – and Photographers!

Do you have a favorite photograph (or 20) of your pup enjoying the dog-friendly wonders of Coronado? Your Coronado Chamber of Commerce is inviting...
Read more
Community News

Jacob Mckanry Homecoming – Nado Style

UPDATE May 17: Jacob was readmitted to the hospital on Friday, May 15 due to an infection, and doctors are monitoring an aneurysm found...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Jacob Mckanry Homecoming – Nado Style

UPDATE May 17: Jacob was readmitted to the hospital on Friday, May 15 due to an infection, and doctors are monitoring an aneurysm found...
Read more
Community News

Reopening in the COVID Era: How To Adapt To A New Normal

Author: Julie Appleby, Kaiser Health News May 8, 2020As many states begin to reopen — most without meeting the thresholds recommended by the White House...
Read more
Community News

City of Coronado – COVID-19 Update – Tuesday, May 12, 2020

The City of Coronado is working closely with state and San Diego County health officials to monitor the coronavirus health emergency and provide information...
Read more
Community News

As Reopening Begins in Uncertain Coronavirus Times, You Need Emotional Protective Equipment, Too

By Claudia Finkelstein, Michigan State University; Jennifer E. Johnson, Michigan State University, and Julia Felton, Michigan State University. Originally published in The Conversation.As millions across the...
Read more
Community News

2020 Big Bay Boom Going Virtual with TV Special

In alignment with the State of California’s Stay-at-Home Order prohibiting large events and gatherings, and prioritizing public health, the Port of San Diego, title...
Read more
People

Coronado Girl Scout Seeks Support for Food Insecure

Coronado Gold Award Girl Scout, Emily Mowry, is holding a city-wide food drive to help the food insecure. Her Gold Award project, completed in...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Skill Saws, Weed Whips, Mowers and Blowers

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Charles BatschI remember the first time I came to this town. It was 1960 and I was only five years old. When...
Read more

Who Jumped Friday, and Why Was It My Family’s Fate to Witness Such a Horrific End of Life?

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Sheri J. SachsThe San Diego Bay, with its iconic Coronado Bay Bridge, is a treasure for those who are granted the opportunity...
Read more

What is the definition of Social Distancing and open parks in Coronado?

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike BarnesI went for a walk today through the Ferry Landing and was SHOCKED at how many people were hanging out in...
Read more

Coronado, we didn’t want to leave you…

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Paul & Kathryn PflaumDear Coronado,I arrived in your care in April of 1972 to begin my Navy enlistment at NASNI in what...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

City Drafts Advocacy Letter to State in Support of Local Small Businesses – to Review at May 19 Meeting

At its May 8 special meeting, the Coronado City Council directed staff to draft a letter to state officials in support of local small...
Read more
People

Princeton Bound: Graduating Senior Andres de la Lama Set to Make his Mark on the World

What does it take to get accepted to Princeton, graduate a tennis star with a 4.65 GPA, and earn the title of Salutatorian? Just...
Read more
Entertainment

A Labor of Love: Local Author Pens the “Four Faces of Femininity” Celebrates Trailblazing Women Throughout History

Coronado resident Barbara McNally knows a thing or two about determination. In fact, it’s taken her over a decade to write her book, Four...
Read more
News

Port of San Diego Harbor Police Investigating Death of Man Found in San Diego Bay

At approximately 7 am on Sunday, May 17, 2020, a recreational boater contacted the Port of San Diego Harbor Police by marine radio regarding...
Read more
Dining

Coronado’s Primavera Ristorante to Close Permanently After More Than 30 Years

Primavera Ristorante, located at 932 Orange Ave., will not reopen following its closure as part of the state’s COVID-19 mandated shutdown.The popular family-owned and...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.