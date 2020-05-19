Board of Supervisors to Consider County’s Plan for Accelerated Reopening at Tuesday Morning Meeting

San Diego County health officials will be presenting to the Board of Supervisors this morning the region’s plan that would allow it to accelerate the reopening of the local economy.

In response to this news, Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey issued a “call to action” Monday evening for residents to email the county supervisors and request that the supervisors move forward with the phase 2 reopening as part of agenda item 5 and request they send a letter to the governor’s office requesting authority to move into phase 3.

County Supervisors’ Email Addresses:

Mayor Bailey’s Action Item 2 is to email the Governor’s office and request counties be given the autonomy to move into phase 3 at their own discretion. Governor’s Office email: [email protected]

At this morning’s meeting, county health officials will tell the Board they are confident the region meets new state criteria that would allow it to move further into Stage 2 of the California resiliency roadmap.

The criteria include:

Less than 5% of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations over a 7-day period or no more than 20 COVID hospitalizations on any single day in the past 14 days.

Fewer than 25 new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days or less than 8% testing positive in the past 7 days.

Have a capacity to be able to test 1.5 per every 1,000 residents and at least 15 staff per 100,000 county population trained and available for contact tracing.

Hospital capacity for a possible surge of 35% of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 cases in addition to providing usual care for other patients.

If the Board approves the plan, it will be immediately submitted to the California Department of Public Health for review.

“The County meets the modified metrics that have been shared with us by the state,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “We will continue to monitor other metrics to inform our further opening of local businesses, organizations and activities to strike a balance between the protection of the public health and economic viability of our region.”

If the plan is approved, the County will be cleared to accelerate into Stage 2, which will include in-person dining reservations and retail shopping with social distancing.

Restaurants and retail shops are encouraged to review the state guidance for their business and complete the County’s Safe Reopening Plan, which is required to be displayed on the premises.

Most counties in the state are expected to meet the new criteria to reopen at a faster pace.

State Testing Sites

Two state-run walk-up test sites will open Tuesday, May 19. One is located at the Tubman-Chavez Center at 415 Euclid Avenue and the other at the former San Diego County Assessor Office at 200 S. Magnolia Avenue in El Cajon.

These two sites are in addition to those already operating in Escondido and Chula Vista. All the state-run locations require appointments, which can be made at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123.

County Testing Sites

A County testing site is now re-opened from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in Mission Valley. This site can test up to 180 people daily. To make an appointment at a County site, call 2-1-1.

On Saturdays, the County’s Live Well on Wheels Mobile Office will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Euclid Health Center, located at 292 Euclid Ave. An appointment is required and can be set up by calling 2-1-1.

COVID-19 testing options include calling your doctor or medical provider to schedule an appointment, signing up on the state website, or calling 2-1-1.