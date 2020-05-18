COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Tuesday, May 19, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
FeaturedCommunityPeople

Princeton Bound: Graduating Senior Andres de la Lama Set to Make his Mark on the World

By Christine Van Tuyl

Andres de la Lama

What does it take to get accepted to Princeton, graduate a tennis star with a 4.65 GPA, and earn the title of Salutatorian? Just ask Andres de la Lama, graduating senior with the 2020 class of Coronado High School.

- Advertisement -

“If I were to offer advice to other students, it would be to find something they are passionate about, and make educational decisions in service of that passion,” says Andres.

Although the graduating festivities aren’t…well…as festive as they’ve been in the past, Andres is determined to make the best of the situation.

“Obviously, the lockdown hasn’t been easy on anyone, but I’ve been using this time to study for APs and write,” says Andres. “Receiving news about Salutatorian was very exciting, but there’s not much we can do right now while the stay at home order is in place. My friends and I have been keeping in touch through weekly online poker games.”

- Advertisement -

Andres graduates Salutatorian with the 2020 CHS class.

Andres has indeed found his passion, and that is writing. He plans on studying English with Creative Writing when he attends Princeton in the fall, whether that is remotely or as a resident. (He says he will find out in July if Princeton will resume in-person classes.)

“My dream job is to one day become a writer-director for feature films,” says Andres. “I’ve wanted to become a writer since I was in middle school.”

Andres first began writing for The Coronado Times in the spring of 2017.

Andres, in fact, has been writing for The Coronado Times since his freshmen year. He took charge of the crime blotter and headed up the high school sports column for two years in addition to writing other articles. All in all, he’s written more than 300 stories.

“My favorite kind of stories to write are profiles, but I most enjoyed covering the school board meeting headed by the Coronado Teachers Association, demanding a pay raise,” says Andres. See that story here.

Andres says he’s passionate about Coronado schools, and has been attending schools on the island since kindergarten. He attended Christ Church Day School through sixth grade, then transitioned to Coronado Middle School for seventh and eighth grade.

“I love all of the diverse opportunities offered by the faculty and staff,” says Andres. “The AP program in particular has been extremely rewarding, having the challenge of taking many college-level courses at a high school campus.”

Andres is grateful to have had amazing teachers along the way.

“The faculty, in particular, are peerless; Coronado is fortunate enough to have such brilliant teachers, working tirelessly to help their students,” says Andres.

In addition to academics, Andres also excels at sports. He’s played tennis for fifteen years, and played varsity tennis since he was a sophomore.

Andres has also taken the time to help those less fortunate. He is a proud member and president of the nonprofit, “Days for Girls,” which helps girls in developing countries obtain disposable hygiene products.

Andres heads up the Coronado chapter of “Days for Girls” which helps insure educational equality for girls in developing countries. (Image 2018 Days for Girls club)

“Girls in these countries end up missing a third of their scholastic year because they are barred from going to school during menstruation,” says Andres. “Our organization seeks to remove this stigma. I felt that I needed to get involved because I’m a firm believer in insuring educational equity.”

Although Andres currently lives over the bridge in Chula Vista, he enjoys having a new sense of perspective.

“What I like most about living off-island is being able to look from the outside in,” says Andres. “I live close to the border, and I would go to Mexico all the time, so being able to see the contrast between Tijuana and Coronado has been eye-opening.”

Andres says he loves how calm Coronado is, and looks forward to Saturday afternoons playing tennis. But…first things first.

“The first thing I’ll do when the lockdown is lifted, is go to the hair salon,” says Andres. (A well-deserved visit indeed.)

To read some of Andres’ writing on Coronado Times, check out this link.

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Avatar
Christine Van Tuylhttp://islandgirlblog.com/
Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o’clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School. When she’s not working, you’ll find her practicing yoga, spilling coffee at school drop off, meeting friends for sushi, or sailing the Bay with her family and English Bulldog, Moshi. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

City Drafts Advocacy Letter to State in Support of Local Small Businesses – to Review at May 19 Meeting

At its May 8 special meeting, the Coronado City Council directed staff to draft a letter to state officials in support of local small...
Read more
Entertainment

A Labor of Love: Local Author Pens the “Four Faces of Femininity” Celebrates Trailblazing Women Throughout History

Coronado resident Barbara McNally knows a thing or two about determination. In fact, it’s taken her over a decade to write her book, Four...
Read more
News

Port of San Diego Harbor Police Investigating Death of Man Found in San Diego Bay

At approximately 7 am on Sunday, May 17, 2020, a recreational boater contacted the Port of San Diego Harbor Police by marine radio regarding...
Read more
Dining

Coronado’s Primavera Ristorante to Close Permanently After More Than 30 Years

Primavera Ristorante, located at 932 Orange Ave., will not reopen following its closure as part of the state’s COVID-19 mandated shutdown.The popular family-owned and...
Read more
Education

Valedictorian and Salutatorian for CHS Class of 2020: Brendan Chapko and Andres de la Lama

End of school year activities at Coronado High School include CHS faculty selecting the two students to be named Valedictorian and Salutatorian. These distinguished...
Read more
Community News

Jacob Mckanry Homecoming – Nado Style

UPDATE May 17: Jacob was readmitted to the hospital on Friday, May 15 due to an infection, and doctors are monitoring an aneurysm found...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community

The Man Behind the Mask: How Brad Willis Faced Off the COVID-19 Crisis with the CoroMask Campaign

Brad Willis is no stranger to crisis or pandemics. As an award-winning journalist and former international news correspondent working in war-torn regions of Afghanistan,...
Read more
Business

Boney’s Bayside Market Keeps Grocery Shopping Safe; Offers Personal Shopping Option for Pickup

As a key essential business, Boney’s Bayside Market is working hard to stock produce and keep shopping as safe and stress-free as possible. Nick...
Read more
Business

True Grit: Coronado Small Business Owners Undaunted by Quarantine, Forge Ahead with Creative New Ideas

It’s challenging enough to run a small business under the best of circumstances, yet alone during a global pandemic. While many storefronts are forced...
Read more
Community News

Neighbor to Neighbor, Block by Block: “N2N” Program to Connect Residents

A silver lining is appearing amidst the coronavirus crisis: Coronado residents now have a wonderful opportunity to connect with their neighbors. Thanks to concerned...
Read more
People

Local Heroes: People Helping People During the Coronavirus Crisis

I’ve always loved this quote from Mr. Rogers. “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother...
Read more
People

Quarantined in Coronado: My Inner Introvert Agrees

I’m not going to lie: I’m making peace with this quarantine.Yes, it’s hurting (well, destroying) many businesses. People are getting laid off. Many can’t...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Skill Saws, Weed Whips, Mowers and Blowers

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Charles BatschI remember the first time I came to this town. It was 1960 and I was only five years old. When...
Read more

Who Jumped Friday, and Why Was It My Family’s Fate to Witness Such a Horrific End of Life?

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Sheri J. SachsThe San Diego Bay, with its iconic Coronado Bay Bridge, is a treasure for those who are granted the opportunity...
Read more

What is the definition of Social Distancing and open parks in Coronado?

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike BarnesI went for a walk today through the Ferry Landing and was SHOCKED at how many people were hanging out in...
Read more

Coronado, we didn’t want to leave you…

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Paul & Kathryn PflaumDear Coronado,I arrived in your care in April of 1972 to begin my Navy enlistment at NASNI in what...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

City Drafts Advocacy Letter to State in Support of Local Small Businesses – to Review at May 19 Meeting

At its May 8 special meeting, the Coronado City Council directed staff to draft a letter to state officials in support of local small...
Read more
People

Princeton Bound: Graduating Senior Andres de la Lama Set to Make his Mark on the World

What does it take to get accepted to Princeton, graduate a tennis star with a 4.65 GPA, and earn the title of Salutatorian? Just...
Read more
Entertainment

A Labor of Love: Local Author Pens the “Four Faces of Femininity” Celebrates Trailblazing Women Throughout History

Coronado resident Barbara McNally knows a thing or two about determination. In fact, it’s taken her over a decade to write her book, Four...
Read more
News

Port of San Diego Harbor Police Investigating Death of Man Found in San Diego Bay

At approximately 7 am on Sunday, May 17, 2020, a recreational boater contacted the Port of San Diego Harbor Police by marine radio regarding...
Read more
Dining

Coronado’s Primavera Ristorante to Close Permanently After More Than 30 Years

Primavera Ristorante, located at 932 Orange Ave., will not reopen following its closure as part of the state’s COVID-19 mandated shutdown.The popular family-owned and...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.