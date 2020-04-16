COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Thursday, April 16, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
CommunityCommunity NewsMilitary

USS Theodore Roosevelt’s Clean Fight to Keep Sailors Safe

By Coronado Times
- Advertisement -

Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) are pushing hard and making progress toward keeping their fellow Sailors safe and returning their ship to sea.

- Advertisement -

Following routine naval operations in the South China Sea the Sailors of USS Theodore Roosevelt are face-to-face with a new, silent and invisible enemy, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). They are fighting back, and the crew is now winning.

- Advertisement -

7 APRA, Guam (April 12, 2020) U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician™s Mate 3rd Class Kyle Hernandez, from Denton, Texas, assigned to the Tomcatters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, disinfects a berthing aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) with a multi-surface sanitizer April 12, 2020. Upon arriving in Guam March 27, Theodore Roosevelt established an Emergency Command Center, initiated a roving and deep cleaning team, and continually educated the crew on social distancing and proper protective procedures and behaviors, to assist the crew in mitigating and controlling the spread of COVID. Theodore Roosevelt is in Guam for a scheduled port visit for resupply and crew rest during their scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaylianna Genier.)

In the beginning, fighting the virus resembled a damage control scenario, similar to fighting a fire or flood. Capt. Dan Keeler, executive officer aboard Theodore Roosevelt, established a command center akin to damage control central in a ship casualty, in the executive officer’s conference room. Cmdr. Jennifer Huck, Theodore Roosevelt’s combat directions center officer, was appointed as the initial officer in charge.

“We have two tasks, taking care of Sailors and cleaning the ship,” said Huck. “We are focused on taking care of the Sailor’s health and ensuring the ship’s crew is following all centers for disease control and prevention guidelines to include personal protective equipment (PPE). Our medical department is doing great work testing, isolating and treating Sailors. We are going to thoroughly clean the ship. We have already started and are about finished.”

- Advertisement -

Sanitizing the ship has become an all hands effort, including a roving cleaning team that is constantly transiting the ship, cleaning along the way. Each day begins and ends with what the crew now refers to as “bleach-a-palooza.”

“I have been here since day one of bleach-a-palooza,” said one of the Sailors responsible for controlling, mixing and issuing cleaning solution to the crew. “It’s an all hands effort and everyone is trying their best. Supply and medical work hand-in-hand to monitor every department on the ship to make sure they’re cleaning twice a day. If they want to clean after hours we support that as well.” Theodore Roosevelt’s supply department has worked tirelessly to ensure the crew has all the tools they need to fight this new enemy. “We supply gloves, rags, bleach, buckets and any other items needed to support the mission,” said the Sailor. “It’s important to make sure every department gets what they need while also supporting the cleaning task force who clean all day.”

The cleaning task force is led by Cmdr. Chad Hollinger, Theodore Roosevelt’s weapon’s officer, who the crew has taken to calling “Mr. Clean,” and Master Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Patrick Maxie, Theodore Roosevelt’s weapons department leading chief petty officer.

“The team’s mission is to fully sanitize the ship,” said Hollinger. “To complete the mission we are going to clean this ship from top-to-bottom and forward-to-aft to create a clean zone for everyone coming back to the ship, so we can get back to business.”

Hollinger and Maxie’s primary mission when the ship is out to sea is leading teams of Sailors in the delivery of ordnance and ammunition used to fight an enemy that can be seen with the naked eye. While the enemy may have changed, their mission remains the same, to eliminate the enemy.

“We hit the virus with chemicals we know will kill it, and after that space is clean, we seal it off,” said Maxie. “Along with cleaning solution and disinfectant, we use a number of things to complete the mission. Most important on the list is PPE. The safety of our Sailors is our top priority. To protect them from the cleaning solution and the virus, our teams are required to wear goggles, gloves, face shields, and coveralls while cleaning. Once they enter a space they go through with tough wipes, rags and cleaning spray and then go back through with a disinfectant or bleach solution.”

According to Hollinger, the most helpful tools in completing the mission are large area sprayers. The team uses the sprayers in spaces without large machinery or electrical equipment. With this equipment, the team can cover a large space, such as a berthing or mess deck, in a third of the time it would take to do by hand.

“We have cleaned over 2,000 spaces so far and have cleaned over 80 percent of the ship,” said Hollinger. “I couldn’t be more proud to take on the task of leading this team and I couldn’t have asked for a better team to get this done. It hasn’t been easy; it’s hard work, but we are fighting through it. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, and we are going to get there.”

While the crew cleans the ship, the first round of Sailors that left after testing positive for the virus are completing their own recovery said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, Theodore Roosevelt’s commanding officer.

“It’s a journey, but supporting each other is how we get through this,” said Sardiello. “We are extremely thankful for the overwhelming support from the local government here on Guam, in cooperation with Joint Region Marianas in the fight against COVID-19.

“I look forward to giving the conning officer permission to order, all ahead 2/3, out the breakwater of Apra Harbor to the Pacific Ocean. There is a saying, no ship sails on yesterday’s wind. We move forward by what we do here and now.”

Get more information about the Navy from US Navy facebook or twitter.

For more news from U.S. Pacific Fleet, visit www.navy.mil/local/cpf/

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Avatar
Coronado Times
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

PAWS and the Coronavirus Pandemic

While many of us are checking up on the health and safety of our friends and family, the local non-profit animal shelter PAWS has...
Read more
Entertainment

El Cajon Sailor Performs with Navy Band Great Lakes

The U.S. Naval Forces Great Lakes “Brass Ambassadors,” paid tribute to the Mid-West and health care workers fighting COVID-19 with a tribute of the...
Read more
Community News

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego Moves Online

Staying at home and tired of 24/7 news and old movies? In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Public Library Makes 3D Generated Face Shields for Sharp Coronado Hospital

Coronado resident Eileen Hauser is no stranger to helping the community. As the Coronado Public Library’s senior librarian, in charge of programs for marketing...
Read more
Community News

2020 ‘Celebrating Coronado Artists’ Series Now Displayed on Orange Avenue

 The Orange Avenue Banner Program displays colorful, artistic banners on the Orange Avenue corridor from First Street to Avenida de las Arenas. The fourth...
Read more
Business

California Governor Unveils Six Key Indicators to Modify Stay-at-Home Order

Governor Gavin Newsom today unveiled six key indicators that will guide California’s thinking for when and how to modify the stay-at-home and other orders during...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus Quarantine Reality

Author:  Ken FitzgeraldI am healthy. I am able to work from home, my law firm is still in business, and nobody in my family...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Beaches are Officially Closed Due to Coronavirus

Starting at midnight tonight, Coronado beaches will be closed to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. Coronado was the last remaining city in...
Read more
Community News

UPDATED: Local Family Shares COVID-19 Impact and Has Message for Public

APRIL 6, 2020 UPDATE from Ashley's Uncle Ken via Facebook (p.s. Ashley is 33, not 34):A Coronado family is publicly sharing that their loved...
Read more
Community News

Lirpa Sloof Currently in Quarantine – No Fooling for 2020

Another cancellation due to the Coronavirus.  That's right, Lirpa Sloof is currently in quarantine and will not be involved in any "breaking news" for...
Read more
Business

Kari Ursitti Stays Positive, Launches Sweet Soles Online Store

The Coronavirus continues to devastate lives and livelihoods all over the world. Many companies and owners have had to react quickly to make the...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County COVID-19 Cases Surpass 500

County officials re-emphasized the need for residents to stay at home and practice social distancing as the number of local cases surpassed 500 today.County health...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Disregarding the Stay at Home Request: Selfish or In Denial

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike BarnesI'm lucky enough to live along the "boardwalk" overlooking the bay, near the Marriott.I've noticed this before, but today with the...
Read more

“Wampler’s Ascent” Available on Amazon Prime

Entertainment
Submitted by Brad Gerbelhttps://youtu.be/LTYdHk7cGiQYears ago, I would see a man in a motorized wheelchair, buzzing around Coronado, with one of his babies in a...
Read more

“Serotonin Rising” – Watch for Free

Entertainment
Submitted by Tony Perri https://youtu.be/OJvkhNyTxQ0Watch Free - the DALAI LAMA, DEEPAK CHOPRA, Dr. JOE DISPENZA and Dr. LARRY DOSSEY starring in the world's first truly...
Read more

Words Have Power, Use a Dictionary

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonI have always loved words; their origin, evolution, as well as their definition. One of my favorite NYT columns was William...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

Costa Azul and Island Pasta Navigate Unprecedented Time

Life is too short to eat anything less than tasty food, and although many of us are good cooks and others have risen to...
Read more
People

The Man Behind the Mask: How Brad Willis Faced Off the COVID-19 Crisis with the CoroMask Campaign

Brad Willis is no stranger to crisis or pandemics. As an award-winning journalist and former international news correspondent working in war-torn regions of Afghanistan,...
Read more
Business

Blue Bridge Hospitality Persevering During COVID-19

Many restaurants in Coronado have closed during the current coronavirus public health pandemic, and Blue Bridge Hospitality is not immune. Only five of their...
Read more
People

Andreas Gustafsson, Olympic Dreams on Hold

Swedish born, California residing, Andreas Gustafsson was looking forward to an incredible 2020. After years of training, the 38 year old was about to...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council: Business Help, Financial Outlook, Closures for Safety

City Council members were sporting a variety of colorful masks as they came together for this week’s City Council meeting. The most critical items...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.